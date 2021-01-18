WINCHESTER — Kayla Echegoyen, 17, volunteers three hours per week at the Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley helping sterilize equipment, shadowing dentists, cleaning work spaces and assisting patients at the front desk.
Kayla, who is a senior at Handley High School, has volunteered at the clinic at 301 N. Cameron St., suite 200, since 2018. The clinic provides basic dental services for children with Medicaid and provides limited dental services for adults without insurance.
She said that she enjoys volunteering at a clinic that provides dental care to low-income families.
“I just want to help as many people as I can and being able to help people who don’t have the income to just go to a regular dental practice,” Kayla said. “It’s really worth it, because you help them and it means a lot.”
Not only has the volunteer opportunity further inspired Kayla to pursue a career in dentistry, it also enabled her to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, since she is at risk of exposure from regularly volunteering in a dental office. She expects to get a second dose of the vaccine in 19 to 21 days.
Virginia is currently distributing vaccines to health care workers, senior citizens, emergency personnel and educators, among others.
“That’s something I’m really grateful for,” she said about the early vaccine the dental clinic helped her receive.
Kayla, who also translates for Spanish-speaking patients, is an invaluable help, said Blanca Bonilla, who runs the Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Besides Bonilla, Kayla is the only other person who assists at the clinic that can translate for patients who speak only Spanish. About 40% of the clinic’s patients speak Spanish as their primary language, Bonilla said.
On top of being an honor roll student at Handley, Kayla is a cheerleader. She has been cheering for about eight years. She has applied to 16 colleges and plans on majoring in biology next fall once she decides what school to attend.
She hopes to one day travel abroad and provide dental services to people in need in other countries.
Bonilla said she’s impressed at how well Kayla manages her time with volunteering at the clinic, her extracurricular activities and classes.
“She’s a hard worker,” Bonilla said. “She’s just great.”
Kayla has known since she was in middle school that she wanted to be a dentist. When she and her brother were younger, she noted that her brother was self-conscious about his smile and never liked to show his teeth.
“It always frustrated me because he never liked to smile,” she said.
Ever since, Kayla has wondered how many other people feel the same way.
“Teeth make such a difference in someone’s expression,” she said. “I want to help people with their oral health, and I just think that it’s something that is really important. Teeth are just so important to the body because they’re what you see and at the same time you can relieve so much pain in an instant by being a dentist. Just pulling out a tooth can help someone tremendously.”
Kayla is also a proponent for increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Supplies have been limited throughout the country. In Virginia, 242,530 doses of vaccines have been administered as of Thursday, and in Winchester 2,732 doses of the vaccine have been administered with 706 people fully vaccinated.
“As many people as we can get vaccinated should get vaccinated, because it’s just something that’s really important for all of us to be safe and just get back to normal life,” she said.
