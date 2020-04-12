Conor Hartigan, Hunter Entsminger and the rest of their James Madison University baseball teammates were feeling pretty good during the second week of March.
The Dukes had just knocked off Maryland, a Big Ten squad, 4-2 on the road on Wednesday, March 11. On the next day, the JMU players were having a leisurely practice and preparing for a four-game series with Niagara to start the next day.
Before the afternoon was complete, both former Frederick County baseball stars and the rest of the Dukes would be left stunned as their season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hartigan, a junior outfielder who starred at Millbrook, said he and his teammates weren’t that concerned after finding out that Wednesday that the university had extended spring break and canceled in-person classes until at least April 5.
“We were all excited like, ‘Yeah, no classes. Now we can just focus on baseball,’” Hartigan recalled. “We weren’t really thinking about them canceling any baseball.”
The news would get worse the next day.
Entsminger, a freshman relief pitcher and former Sherando standout, was enjoying that Thursday practice. The bullpen had thrown six shutout innings against the Terrapins and pitchers were getting an opportunity to take batting practice.
Hartigan had a different perspective. Having started the Dukes’ first 16 games, Hartigan was at practice, but taking a day off to rest his body.
Hartigan watched as JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry’s phone started ringing regularly. “I was like, ‘Oh, no. This can’t be good,’” Hartigan said. “He was getting calls and I was watching our trainer go up to him and talking in secrecy. I didn’t know what was going on, but I had a good feeling [I knew].”
The initial news was that the Colonial Athletic Association had suspended all competition and practice.
“After we were done and we were having fun and everything, Coach came over and told us,” Entsminger said. “It was kind of like a moment where, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ It just didn’t really feel real. It was not a good feeling.”
The news would continue to get worse. The NCAA would suspend all winter and spring championships that Thursday. On Friday, the CAA would announce the cancellation of all athletic events for the remainder of the spring season.
All of the news was devastating.
“They were shutting down the facility that we have,” Hartigan said. “And while everyone was doing it, everyone is getting the notification that our whole season was done. I think a lot of people were totally distraught and couldn’t really wrap their heads around it. They couldn’t even generate emotions because it happened so quick. I didn’t even believe it.”
Hardest hit were the seniors, who at the time did not know whether they’d have any remaining eligibility.
“It was just hard for me,” Entsminger said. “Being a freshman, one of my close friends [former Strasburg pitcher Garrett Richards] was a senior and he had just got back off of Tommy John [surgery], it was his first season back. He went to community college first and had Tommy John when he got here. It was his first season back. … It was just devastating for him. I felt like I could feel his pain just because he was so distraught. It was terrible.”
“They were devastated,” Hartigan said of the seniors. “I didn’t even know what to say to them honestly. The sucky part is that I haven’t still seen those guys since that day or even talked to them or had a conversation with them because we’ve all been sent home.”
And what also made it awful was that a promising season came to a crashing halt for the Dukes. After being swept by then No. 16 N.C. State in a three-game series to open the season, JMU had gone 10-3.
“I thought we had a pretty good shot at being CAA champs this year,” Hartigan said. “I thought of all the years that I’ve been here this was the best overall team to complement each other and make a good run for it. I felt this was the best team I’ve been a part of in my career at JMU.”
“We had been playing well, winning games and winning series,” Entsminger echoed. “I feel like we were going to be a special team and it was just unfortunate it happened.”
Hartigan, like the Dukes, got off to a rough start. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound right fielder went 0-for-10 in three games against the Wolfpack.
“Going into the season, we were doing a bunch of intrasquads and stuff like that and I was just killing the ball,” Hartigan said. “I felt the best I’ve ever felt playing. When we went to N.C. State I had the same mindset. I am going to go off.
“The first game goes by and I didn’t get a hit, a lot of strikeouts. I was like, ‘Whoa. I hope that was a hiccup.’ Then the rest of the weekend goes by and I’m 0 for the weekend.”
Hartigan battled back from that horrible start and was hitting .236 by the season’s end. He had hits in nine of his last 10 games, including a two-run homer against High Point. He reached base in his final 13 games. He scored seven times and drove in nine and became the first Duke since 2011 to have two sacrifice flies in the same game (a March 10 clash against VMI).
Rebounding from such a tough start wasn’t easy, but Hartigan says he is a stronger player mentally than he was when he played for the Pioneers.
“I look at the game more differently now and try not to stress out on stuff like that,” he said. “If you’re holding onto that weekend, then nothing is never going to change and you’re not going to dig out of that hole.
“Obviously I started hitting a lot more and I cleaned some stuff up. I had a different approach after that, a little more contact instead of a power approach going on. I started to dig out a little bit.”
Hartigan says a slump pales in comparison to what he has dealt with in his two previous seasons with the Dukes. Injuries had cut short and hampered both those seasons, ones where he was making an impact as a starter.
“My freshman year, I started every game and ended up getting hurt halfway through the season,” Hartigan said. “The same thing happened my sophomore year — I started every game and then got hurt 15 games in. I ended up having to pinch-hit and they’d get a runner for me.
“This season it was like, ‘OK, I’m taking everything slow. I need to play the whole season.’ I was like, ‘Let’s make it through this time.’ I didn’t really have any problems. I felt like this was the season that I wanted to make a statement at least for myself because I haven’t played a whole season. I’m not even sure of what I’m capable of yet myself. I was really hoping this would be a season where I could break through, put up some good numbers and have a lot of team success. Unfortunately that didn’t happen.”
While Hartigan struggled against N.C. State, Entsminger had his high point. Not having any idea whether he’d pitch during the weekend, Entsminger got the call early in Game 2 when the Dukes’ starter got in trouble.
“It was crazy,” Entsminger said. “I was down in the bullpen just doing my normal stuff, getting warmed just in case to get ready and go into the game. They get the call and they’re like, ‘Get Hunter throwing.’ I was like, ‘No way.’ … I get on the mound and they were like, ‘Alright, he’s in after this next batter.’”
Entsminger literally was being thrown to the Wolfpack in his first college appearance. He entered with two outs to face N.C. State cleanup hitter Devonte Brown, who had singled in his first at-bat. Entsminger whiffed Brown on four pitches.
“I just remember running out to the mound and in my head I’m like, ‘Don’t blow this, don’t blow this,’” Entsminger said. “There were two runners on and their No. 4 hitter was up. I’m just like, ‘Don’t blow this. The team is counting on you.’ Just to throw well and to prove to the coaches that I’m capable of coming in those situations was big for me, especially as a freshman.”
Entsminger would throw two more shutout innings and would finish with five strikeouts and two walks. Having entered with the Dukes trailing 4-0, he left with a 5-4 lead against a team that went 14-3 and was ranked as high as No. 7.
“Going out there as a freshman and playing against one of the best teams in the country, I didn’t expect to do that well,” Entsminger said. “It was something I have been dreaming about my whole life.”
Entsminger would go on to make five appearances. He’d have one bad outing that scrambled his ERA, but Entsminger would finish 1-0 with nine strikeouts in 9.1 innings and a 6.75 ERA.
“I could have done better,” Entsminger said. “It was early on in the season, so you don’t really get a feel for it. I didn’t feel like I threw terrible, but I definitely didn’t throw what I was capable of. There’s definitely many things I need to improve on, but we’re going to work on them while I have this time off. Hopefully, I come back next season even better.”
Entsminger did get his first victory against VMI, allowing a run and two hits over three innings. Hartigan’s two sacrifice flies helped the Dukes win that contest 10-3.
“It was awesome getting my first collegiate win,” Entsminger said. “The game wasn’t one of my best ones. I didn’t throw very well, but it worked out in my favor. … It was a pretty surreal moment, especially with my parents there watching me get my first collegiate win as a freshman.”
Entsminger, who mainly was a starter with the Warriors, said it is an adjustment coming out of the bullpen. While at Sherando, he had his pre-game warmups timed down to the minute.
“Coming out of the bullpen, it’s not like a starter,” Entsminger said. “You’re not going to come in at the beginning of the inning with no runners on. Coming out of the bullpen there’s runners on base, one out, bases loaded or something like that. It’s changing your mentality that you have to come into a tough situation and you have to excel at your job. … That’s really the mentality coming out of the pen — do your job and get outs.”
Both Hartigan, who is still in Harrisonburg, and Entsminger, who is home in Stephens City, are taking online classes, which both say takes discipline to not let work pile up.
With no facilities available at JMU, Hartigan has gotten creative for workouts.
“Believe it or not, I have a couple of baskets here and I fill them up with rocks and boulders and use them as weights,” he said.
Hartigan also uses the batting cages along with first baseman Brady Harju at Spotswood High school.
“It’s pretty weird that I’m playing in this D-1 baseball program and I have to go down the street to Spotswood High School to go hit,” Hartigan said with a chuckle.
Entsminger works out with a weight set at his grandfather’s house and sticks to a throwing program the Dukes have for him.
Both players had hoped to play in the summer, but that appears unlikely.
Entsminger had a spot lined up on the Strasburg Express until the Valley Baseball League postponed its season on April 2. The 6-1, 190-pound right-hander felt he needed more opportunities to pitch.
“It’s real tough,” Entsminger said. “We played 16 games and I threw 10 innings. Unless I find someplace else to play this summer, that’s going to be it going into fall ball with new freshmen and the same pitchers who are upperclassmen. I feel like I’m going to have to prove myself all over again because I haven’t thrown much and I’m not going to be able to have game action. It’s going to be a tough situation that I have to overcome.”
While Entsminger isn’t sure whether he’ll use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to spring athletes who lost their seasons, Hartigan is more definite.
“I have an extra year of eligibility and I’m probably going to take it,” Hartigan said. “I’ll be here for another two years. I only played half of my season my freshman year, a third of a season my sophomore year and a fourth of a season this year. When am I going to get the chance to play the whole thing out?
“I think I owe it to myself, my support system and everybody who has been following me to take that extra year and get the opportunity to play as long as I can in college. At the end of the day, I’ve got all my life to work.”
The two former rivals say they enjoy being on the same side now.
“It’s pretty cool,” Hartigan said of Entsminger. “I played a lot with his brother [Reid] and I was good friends with his brother. I didn’t really hang out with Hunter too much. I played against him in high school and he threw pretty well. It was pretty crazy when I found out he was coming. … It’s nice having another guy from Winchester playing on the team.”
Entsminger doesn’t remember any specific outings against Hartigan but said, “It probably didn’t go so well for me.
“Conor, he’s a character. He’s just a dude who’s going to make you laugh. He has fun playing the game. He loves playing the game of baseball.”
And playing the game is what both want to do, again soon once the pandemic subsides.
“I’ve been at school since June, just really preparing for this season and it just gets taken away like that,” Entsminger said. “It was just a tough situation, just something unusual that’s never happened before. It’s something we all have to get used to and learn to deal with it.”
“God has a plan for everything,” Hartigan added. “Maybe this has given me more time to fix some kinks in my swing or this and that. You can’t really question it. You’ve just got to go with it.”
