WINCHESTER — The first COVID-19 outbreak in an educational setting in the Lord Fairfax Health District recently occurred in Frederick County, according to Dr. Colin Greene, district director.
Greene did not identify the location of the outbreak or the type of educational facility, but it has been confirmed that it did not occur in Frederick County Public Schools. FCPS reopened on Sept. 8 for partial in-person instruction after being closed for six months because of the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health defines an educational setting as a college or university, a day care or preschool center, or a kindergarten through 12th grade school. It defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
The Lord Fairfax Health District has had 39 coronavirus outbreaks as of Tuesday. The district includes Winchester city and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
Of the 39 outbreaks, 14 were in long-term care facilities, 14 in a congregate setting, eight in a health care setting, two in a correctional facility and one in an educational setting.
As of Tuesday there have been 3,040 cases of COVID-19 in the health district, with 14 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.
