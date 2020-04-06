With social-distancing restrictions in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are spending more time at home than they’re used to. If you’re looking for a way to manage stress or start a new goal, practicing mindfulness can be a way of facilitating healthy change.
People thinking about starting a self-care program should first “get specific” about what they want, said Linda Warner, a Winchester-based holistic health and wellness coach.
If a client is looking to lose weight, then her questions might be “how much?” and “by when?”
For those trying to get healthier, she’ll ask about their reasons, such as improving blood pressure.
“It’s really peeling back those layers,” she said. “You have to have a ‘why’ to be successful.”
Asking these questions of themselves allows her clients to get a better idea of their goals and what it will take to reach them.
They can do everything on their own, she said, but they have to have a goal and a way of getting there.
Reaching one’s goals doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive either, she said.
Five keys to success that she said people can start right away are to focus on water, sleep, food quality, self-care/medication and movement/exercise.
She recommends clients work all five of these key elements to improve their health.
“The body will respond positively,” she said.
Another recommendation she offers is for people to take time for themselves, such as by walking, watching enjoyable TV shows or simply being in a quiet space.
That can help them “disconnect from the outside world,” she said.
Disconnecting from the news and other stressful programming is also important for mental health, said Clare Matthews, a licensed clinical social worker in Woodstock who works with the Shenandoah County Free Clinic.
Instead, she said she encourages clients to focus on things that will support their well-being, such as going for a walk to clear their heads.
“This is where a rural environment comes in handy,” she said.
Mindfulness is an act of being in the present. Matthews said to take note of the sounds, smells, tastes and feelings you experience.
It’s about “any type of sensory experience,” she said. “Then you stay in that moment and you name it.”
There’s no one way to practice mindfulness, Warner said. It’s really about what people want and how they can reduce frustration, anxiety and feelings of being overwhelmed by responsibilities.
Warner’s strategy is to question everything and to make one change at a time.
“They have to realize what their goal is,” she said. “What do they want? What is it going to take?”
Often reasons people give for not attaining a goal are simply excuses. She encourages them to consider what they might be allowing to overrule their happiness.
For example, she mentioned people who work crazy hours to be able to afford their dream home at the expense of their health.
“You’re not going to enjoy that house if you’re not here,” she said.
While social-distancing, Matthews said people might want to ask themselves how being at home more and focusing on themselves can help them turn things around in their lives.
“What have I been putting off?” she suggested as a meaningful question.
Unfortunately, Warner said, many people won’t change until they receive a “wake up” call. They’ll keep on doing what they’re doing at the expense of their happiness.
“You only get one body,” she said. “You need to treat it with respect.”
Because people might not realize why they aren’t achieving their goals — or why they aren’t happy when they do — Warner sometimes asks clients to consider if events from their past could be sabotaging their efforts.
Abuse can be a huge hurdle to overcome, she said. Oftentimes, people with trauma will use food or other items to comfort them. It’s a coping mechanism, she said, but downsides include weight gain and the likelihood that people aren’t treating the source of their pain.
As part of her work, she helps connect clients with other professionals who can offer them guidance that she can’t.
“Do the research,” she advised. Find out about the company before signing up for a plan.
People should ask themselves, “Why do I want this?” she said.
Warner is doing virtual meetings with new and existing clients. Contact her at 414-217-8142, naturalhfs.com or facebook.com/naturalhfs.
Contact the Shenandoah County Free Clinic at 540-459-1700 or shenclinic.org.
