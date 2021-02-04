WINCHESTER — Federal CARES Act funding to help renters financially impacted by COVID-19 expired at the end of 2020, but there are other programs that could still help them stave off eviction.
That was the subject of an online Housing Resources Roundtable conducted Tuesday by the Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, a nonprofit community organization committed to ensuring that Winchester-area residents have access to safe, affordable, quality housing.
Jennifer Locke of Blue Ridge Legal Services in Winchester told roundtable participants that at this time, one of the biggest safeguards for renters is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s national eviction moratorium, which had been set to expire at the end of January but was extended through March 31 by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
According to the CDC, “The order temporarily halts residential evictions of covered persons for nonpayment of rent ... This means that a landlord, owner of a residential property or other person with a legal right to pursue an eviction or a possessory action cannot evict for nonpayment of rent any covered person from any residential property in any U.S. state or U.S. territory where the order applies.”
But Locke said the moratorium does not protect renters automatically.
“The tenant must be a bit proactive in that they must provide the landlord with a CDC declaration to exercise their rights under the order,” Locke said.
Copies of the declaration, which must be signed by every person on a dwelling’s lease and submitted to the property’s landlord, can be downloaded from the CDC’s website.
Once the declaration is submitted to a landlord, the moratorium will protect qualified tenants from eviction until March 31. After that, unless the CDC and President Joe Biden’s administration extend the order for a second time, landlords will be legally allowed to demand past-due rent payments in full and, if necessary, initiate eviction proceedings.
“You still have the legal obligation to pay the rent,” Locke said.
Once the moratorium expires, Virginia law requires landlords to give tenants 14 days to pay. That notice must also include information on state housing protection initiatives such as the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program administered by the commonwealth’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
“What we are seeing now is that very, very few notices include that required information,” Locke said. “A lot of times, landlords go to the sheriff’s office and receive what used to be the five-day pay-or-quit notice [which does not include information about assistance programs]. It’s now been revised to make it a 14-day notice.”
Locke said the CDC’s eviction moratorium only protects tenants who cannot pay rent as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can still be evicted for other lease violations, such as persistent noise complaints or failing to maintain the property as required.
To learn more about the CDC’s eviction moratorium, the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program and other measures to help renters and homeowners during the pandemic, contact Jennifer Hall, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley‘s director of community engagement, at jhall@unitedwaynsv.org or 540-773-3178.
The Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will conduct its 2021 Housing Summit on March 26. To learn more or register for the presentation, visit bit.ly/2021housingsummit.
