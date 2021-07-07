Help wanted signs along roadsides or taped to drive-thru windows are not uncommon sights in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
But they became more prevalent as COVID-19 restrictions began to lift this spring and many businesses found themselves in desperate need of employees. In hopes of attracting workers, they began offering sign-on bonuses and other incentives.
“The businesses that are ready to grow and expand, they aren’t able to do so,” said Sharon Baroncelli, president of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. “They’re being held back because they can’t find workers. That frustration is being felt across all industries.”
Most of the country is dealing with the same problem, according to a study from the National Federation of Independent Business that indicated 46% of small business owners report having job openings they can’t fill. That’s above the 48-year historical average of 22%.
Compounding the problem is a lack of qualified workers. Last month, 89% of small businesses seeking workers reported few or no qualified applicants.
“Some employers are hiring workers, just working exceptionally harder to do so, and are having to get more creative like increasing pay, (offering a) sign-on bonus, lowering some requirements and widening their search radius,” said Patrick Barker, executive director of the Frederick County Economic Development Authority. “Like throughout the rest of the state and nation, fear of getting COVID, lack of child care and enhanced unemployment benefits are the most referenced reasons why many jobs go unfilled.”
But the problem isn’t new.
“Even before the COVID crisis, when the economy was booming, across the board all of the businesses and industries that I visited with said they were having a hard time recruiting qualified workers,” Doug Parsons, executive director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, said. “Business was booming and the demand for labor was increasing (before COVID). That drove up the wages, which is a good thing. But the availability of qualified workers went down.”
Before the pandemic, finding workers with the right skills seemed to be the biggest problem facing employers. Now, the problem is more widespread.
“We are seeing the same labor shortage that we saw pre-COVID, but it does certainly have a different flavor to it,” said Shawn Hershberger, development services director for the City of Winchester. “It just seems like it’s more across the board in terms of difficulty in finding employees.”
The pandemic has changed how many people work, possibly forever.
Many employees were sent home to work remotely, and some may never return. Restaurants were forced to close indoor seating and many servers and other industry workers filed for unemployment. Local attractions sat empty for weeks — sometimes months — while folks avoided traveling.
A big change amid the pandemic is unemployment benefits, with additional benefits approved at the federal level. Most recently, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan renewed the benefits boost, giving recipients extra aid on until Sept. 6. Some workers may actually receive more money from unemployment benefits than in their paycheck.
“Some are openly saying it: ‘I’m getting more by staying home.’ It’s just frustrating,” Baroncelli said. “Just think of the economical gains we could be making if everyone went back to work. It would help localities, help states, help the country get back to normal quicker.”
Parsons agreed.
“The margin between a wage they can obtain in their industry sector and what certain folks are receiving in payments from the government is not enough to motivate people to take positions within those companies,” he said. “In my humble opinion, from what I’m hearing, that’s not a rumor. It’s the truth. I don’t know how widespread it is, and I couldn’t tell you the number of people who are receiving benefits who could be employed. But I know that this is a phenomenon that’s occurring out there.”
Virginia has been “ahead of the curve” in recent years in terms of workforce recruitment, training and retention, according to Parsons. Community colleges work to train skilled workers for labor-intensive jobs while small business development centers work to train and place workers as well. Parsons said “there’s a network in place” that works to ensure job seekers can find jobs.
But some people may not be especially eager to return to work.
“I think everyone’s having the same trouble with people expressing interest then no-showing to interviews, or starting to work and then no-show to work or just a host of things, more around the employability of people versus attracting people,” Meredith Norris, owner of Flour and Water Co. in Woodstock, said during a recent Shenandoah County Tourism Council meeting.
Some job searchers may simply be trying to fulfill the work search requirements to receive unemployment benefits.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, anyone seeking a weekly unemployment benefit claim is required to “make an active search for work.” Claimants must provide a report of those contacts.
Unemployment benefits aside, other factors could be at play in the labor shortage.
Some workers may have decided they won’t take a job that pays less than what they feel they deserve.
“We have to entice people with better pay instead of minimum wage. As a young sous chef, I think I made $28,000 a year and worked 60 hours a week. You don’t think about it, because that’s how things go,” said Jose Arevalos, chef and co-owner of Woodstock Cafe. “But thinking back now, how do you ask somebody to do that, to put that much time and effort into something and not compensate them?
“It’s tough out here in a small town, too,” he added. “In order to do that, we might have to raise some prices here and there, and people may not want to pay that, especially when you have a bunch of fast food places where you can run in and out and feed yourself for $5. How do you compete with that?”
A Pew Research Center survey this year found that 66% of unemployed workers surveyed had “seriously considered” changing their career or making their way out of “stepping-stone” jobs.
“How do we get people to come back to work in an industry that’s not necessarily meant as a career? There’s a stigma behind it, too, that it’s not a real job. Typically it’s low pay and crazy hours with little flexibility,” Arevalos said. “I think coming out of this, we’re going to see a shift in how restaurants run in order to survive. People just don’t want to work in this type of environment anymore. So, how do we cultivate an environment where people want to come out and work and have a career in this industry?”
While some businesses have reported near-record growth in recent months, what does that mean for the region when there aren’t enough workers to sustain the growth?
“It means we’re not in a good place,” one local official said.
