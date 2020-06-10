WINCHESTER — The police killing of George Floyd and the protests it sparked around the world, as well as several recent high-profile cases involving black Americans, have prompted Winchester Public Schools to hold a virtual community forum at 1 p.m. Thursday titled “Uniting Our Voices: Helping Our Children Process Racial Injustice.”
The online forum will be held over Zoom, a video teleconference app. The link to view and participate is https://bit.ly/3dQ9nwX with the password 4Rjefb.
“We are committed to providing a safe and open space in which to process our experiences, the recent news cycle, and discuss ways in which we can move forward,” the school division said in a Tuesday press release.
Panelists will include WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum; Winchester Mayor David Smith; Winchester Police Chief John Piper; Handley High School alumna Kendra Brown, who is chief of staff for U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-North Carolina); Handley Class of 2020 alumni Sara Siefert and Eric Thomas; Winchester Schools Equity Specialist Carl Rush; and Alli Di Giovanni, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) coach for Daniel Morgan Intermediate School.
Di Giovanni and Rush will moderate the panel.
Community members watching the discussion can submit questions and topics they’d like addressed during the forum through the online link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1tptAeEhyHgnoApE7waBEmEdbby-WRj3dCOyULuBFOVOMDg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1.
Community members can ask questions through that link before and during the panel discussion.
