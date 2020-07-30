WINCHESTER — Last week, school divisions in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County decided that families can choose if they want their children to take 100% online classes or participate in a mix of in-person and online instruction when the 2020-21 school year begins.
The choice is a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which closed K-12 schools across Virginia in mid-March. School divisions are now developing reopening plans.
Here’s what families should know about signing up a child for the 100% online option:
Winchester Public Schools
Parents who want to register for the online option should contact their child’s school. There is no set deadline.
Sept. 8 is the first day of school. Students in preschool through 12th grade can either take their classes 100% online or attend school twice a week (on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays), while completing online work as well.
Clarke County Public Schools
Parents have until Tuesday to decide if they want their child to participate in an online academy. To register for it, they must access an online portal.
The first day of school is Sept. 8.
CCPS students have the option of 100% online learning or attending in-person classes twice a week (half of the division’s students will attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Thursdays). Students will do online lessons on weekdays when they are not in classes.
Frederick County Public Schools
The deadline to register for 100% online learning is Monday. Forms requesting a decision for the online learning option were mailed to families on July 23. The division also sent several emails with the same form to families.
Aug. 31 is the first day of school for the division.
Under Frederick County’s approved hybrid plan, students in preschool through first grade have the option to attend in-person classes four days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays). Students in second through 12th grades are permitted to attend in-person classes two days a week (either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays) and participate in online learning the other days.
Otherwise, families can choose for their child to participate in classes completely online, though class options will be limited.
