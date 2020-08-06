STEPHENS CITY — The Heroes on the River 5K scheduled for Labor Day in Stephens City has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
Town Council agreed Tuesday night that it wasn’t a good idea to host the race this year.
The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Winchester-based nonprofit group Heroes on the River, which provides free social gatherings and outdoor activities to combat veterans. Adam Packham founded the organization in 2016.
In 2018, the race was held at the Kernstown Battlefield. Last year, it was held in Stephens City, with 150 race participants and about $3,000 raised. This year’s race was set for Labor Day in the Newtown Commons area of Stephens City.
But Mayor Mike Diaz told council that Packham recently contacted him wondering if the race should be canceled.
“They had about 150 people last time running,” Diaz said. “It’s going to be bigger this time because there’s been no other races that have been held this year because of COVID. Everybody is chomping at the bit to go outside.”
Council members Joseph Hollis and and Vice Mayor Jason Nauman agreed that it’s not a good time to host a race.
“Yesterday Virginia statewide saw a 28% increase in new COVID-19 cases,” Nauman said. “And that’s based on a three-day average. And it’s certainly not cause for alarm, but I think my point is we are not out of the woods yet and just like canceling the Route 11 Yard Crawl and other things, I think it would be a wise decision to say, ‘Not at this time.’”
Packham told The Star on Wednesday that the cancellation is disappointing but “for the better.”
“Our main concern is everybody’s safety,” Packham said. “Especially with the COVID situation and there not being any other races now. It’s kind of a social event and everybody is running and breathing heavily next to each other.”
He said the organization will aim for a 5K on Labor Day next year.
Also at the meeting, Town Council scheduled a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. on proposed code changes that would amend the town’s floodplain ordinances.
Town Manager Mike Majher Majher said only a few properties near the Stephens Creek Run are in the floodplain and that he is unaware of any structures or homes being in the floodplain. He said the ordinance amendments are being updated to better reflect what is in the state code.
One amendment would allow those with property within the floodplain to apply for a partial exemption from town real estate taxes up to 50% or a period not to exceed 10 years to compensate for flooding abatement, mitigation or resilience efforts for improved real estate that is subject to recurrent flooding.
Majher said the ordinance amendments will be voted on council at its regular September meeting.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, council went into closed session for an update on the search for a new police chief to replace former chief Charles Bockey, who retired last August. The town began its search for a new chief in November, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the process earlier this year. Maj. Steve Hawkins from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is currently serving as the town’s interim police chief. Nauman said in July that the council hopes to have a selection by the end of the month.
