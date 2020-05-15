With spring high school sports canceled because of COVID-19, The Winchester Star is publishing a series of stories highlighting each spring sport. One senior from each team is being interviewed to provide their perspective. Today’s sport is girls’ tennis. (Note: James Wood did not have a senior on its roster.)
Sherando
Seniors: Maddy Woolever, Amelia Sacco
• • •
Woolever started out at No. 6 in the Sherando lineup as a freshman and had methodically worked her way up the ladder of the Warriors’ lineup.
Last season, she got a chance to play at the No. 1 spot for several matches and went unbeaten there before settling back at the No. 2 for a postseason that included the Warriors winning a Northwestern District tournament title and advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Woolever had big plans for her final season, only to have it cut short.
“I have to admit at the beginning it was pretty disappointing,” Woolever said. “I had been gearing up a lot for this season with doing a lot more weight training and cardio and playing a lot more. I was really excited for this season because last season I was No. 1 due to injury, this season I was going to be No. 1 because I had truly earned the spot.
“I was looking forward to seeing what kind of impact I could make for other players on our team and in our area. I really felt like this year could have been the year I would have gone further. I was really looking forward to seeing how well I could do or impress myself with how much I had prepared for the season.”
While Sherando had several new players in the starting lineup this season, Woolever said she and her teammates were very optimistic about the season’s prospects.
“As a team, this year we had a more team mentality,” she said. “We had planned a lot of team activities together and different dinners. We really wanted to be united this year and we were all looking forward to supporting each other during our matches and seeing each other play out on the courts.”
But that bond never came to fruition.
“As a team we were also disappointed because we also thought that with all of the practicing we had been doing and with all of the conditioning we had all been putting in like outside of the season and beforehand, that we were going to be a really solid, unified team this year,” said Woolever. “It was disappointing that we did not see that become a reality in matches.”
Last season’s Winchester Star Player of the Year, who will attend James Madison University, had many successes during her career at Sherando, but the one that sticks out most came in her first season when the Warriors battled Hanover for the state title in Salem.
“I’ve never been on another team that had that much drive,” Woolever said. “All of the top four were extremely dedicated. They wanted to be the best. They all pushed each other to be the best because if you weren’t the best then someone else was going to beat you and replace you. They had that mentality and they helped everyone around them grow and become a better player because they wanted to build such a strong team.”
Although she did not get to finish her match that day in the 5-1 loss, Woolever was inspired by her teammates’ drive.
“Getting to see that in action on some of the courts before my match started at No. 6 really helped motivate me and realize that I was part of something bigger,” Woolever said. “I was a part of a team that had the chance to win a state title. Although we didn’t, it was still great to have the opportunity to play in that type of environment and get to be with people that really wanted others to succeed, get better and push everyone to being the best they could be.”
Clarke CountySeniors: Julia Callender, Katie Crandall, Barbara Fairbanks, Reagan Johnson, Riley Marasco. Michelle Oey, Kaitlyn Spitler, Elizabeth Wallace
• • •
The Eagles nearly had half of the area’s 17 seniors, so not having a senior season stung for an experienced group that was hoping to battle for the Bull Run title.
“It’s the absolute worst,” Crandall said. “It’s awful because you’ve worked your whole high school career for this — your last year when you’re the most skilled — and it just got taken. It was not good, not good.”
Crandall, who had battled back for an injury, said she and her teammates had put in a lot of work in preparation for one last season together.
“It is definitely a lot more than people think,” she said of preseason work. “Especially in the sport of tennis, it doesn’t get taken as seriously as the other sports. We’re out there in the offseason as often as we can be. We’re doing workouts, targeting those certain areas that we strengthen for our game. I know especially the top players are serious about it. I know there’s a lot of laughter on the court but we do take it very seriously, especially in the offseason because that’s the most crucial time.”
Crandall said coach Ted Schulhof created a light and serious atmosphere that was “a whole mixture of just perfect,” something that led to many great memories.
“I’m going to miss it so much,” Crandall said. “You get to evolve with your team, especially those who are in the grade with you because you get them the longest. I’m for sure going to miss them — all of the laughs and for sure the playing.
“Our bus rides were always the best,” she added. “We would always go to Taco Bell. We would all die of laughter. It was just the best.”
Crandall, who will attend the University of Virginia in the fall, expects to stay close with her classmates.
“We all are going to very different colleges,” she said. “We’re a very mixed group, but I definitely think we’ll keep sending pictures, talking online and that kind of thing for sure. They’re great people and I definitely want to keep in touch. Hopefully we are able to do that over social media.”
HandleySeniors: Kimani Jackson, Meredith Larsen, Katherine McIntyre, Laurel Tucker, Michaela Logan.
• • •
Larsen has played in state championship matches, but this season was going to be the culmination of the long climb to the top of the Handley ladder.
“It’s so tough, especially since I was No. 1 this year,” Larsen said of the season’s end. “Freshman year, I didn’t make the team basically, I was the No. 7. … I always wondered what it would it be like to play No. 1. Of course last year, I played No. 1 like three times. I just wanted to know how it felt to actually be No. 1.”
While Larsen says the Judges seniors are close, she has a special friendship with Tucker dating back to their first season on the team.
“We’ve been together since our freshman year,” Larsen said. “We were the [No.] 7 and 8 basically. We were probably going to be doubles partners [this season] and I always wanted to play with her. We always had classes together and we would always talk about it.”
While Larsen was part of the 2018 team that advanced to the state finals (falling 5-2 to Hanover), her best times were founded in the little things.
“I think the biggest memories that I have are the bus rides,” she said. “The bus rides were always so much fun, like going to Western Albemarle that was a couple of hours away. We’d have hours of just laughs and stories to tell.”
Larsen, who will attend JMU, doesn’t expect to grow apart from her fellow seniors. “I think we will stay in touch,” she said. “We were all pretty good friends. Especially Laurel and I, we would always play together.”
MillbrookSeniors: Audrey Hoffman, Stephanie Smith
• • •
Hoffman expected her final season with the Pioneers to be special, but it was taken away.
“It is really hard because it was something I was looking forward to the last four years,” Hoffman said of her final season. “It is really tough because it’s still something I think about every day. I’m not being able to play with my team one last chance. I’m not able to have my Senior Night with our other senior Stephanie Smith. It’s really upsetting.”
Hoffman said not getting a chance to play with Smith stings. “She and I have gotten close over the last four years and it was because of tennis,” she said. “Since she and I are seniors, I thought it would be really cool because we are doubles partners and she is my favorite person to play with. Since we are going to different colleges, it’s not going to be the same.”
While this season came up empty, Hoffman says she won’t leave empty-handed with all of the experiences she’s had over the years.
“Memories that stand out are the open court practices that we have before the season. I like playing with not just the girls’ team, but the guys as well. I love getting critiques from the coaches, Coach [Chris] Rogas and Mr. [Mike] Arney.
“Another memory that stands out a lot is playing with Stephanie. We had lessons together sometimes. We’d go to other practices outside of school. I feel like those really stand out because we grew closer, even when it’s not really playing in the school.”
And that’s not all for Hoffman, who will attend JMU in the fall.
“I feel like helping out my team during workouts and playing games those will be the little things I miss,” she added. “I’m going to miss the bus rides and getting food before or after matches and talking about our wins or even if we didn’t win talking about our matches. I will miss helping out our manager Nick Legg when he needed it and playing after practice and hitting around with other friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.