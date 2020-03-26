WINCHESTER — Not all is lost during the coronavirus pandemic as some businesses are seeing a surge and are in need of hiring more employees to handle extensive work loads.
Amazon, which has a distribution and fulfillment center in Clear Brook, is among those feeling pressure to keep its doors open, put a wage increase in place and hire more workers.
“We’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies,” CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos wrote in a letter to employees on the company’s website. “We’re providing a vital service to people everywhere, especially to those, like the elderly, who are most vulnerable. People are depending on us.”
As of late last week, Bezos said Amazon was looking to hire 100,000 new employees.
“We hope people who’ve been laid off will come work with us until they’re able to go back to the jobs they had,” Bezos wrote.
The company is investing over $350 billion to globally increase pay by $2 an hour, according to the company’s website.
But Amazon isn’t alone.
Walmart said it was searching for 150,000 workers to fill similar positions but said it has “expedited the hiring process.”
Further, Walmart has offered some bonuses. Depending on location, distribution centers will now start between $17 and $18 per hour while fulfillment centers will start between $15 and$19 per hour. All current employees will receive a $2 an hour increase now through Memorial Day. Beyond that, associates referring new hires to fulfillment centers as well as the new hires are eligible to receive a $250 bonus if the new hire lasts 90 days.
“Our supply chain associates have been so vital to Walmart’s ability to serve customers and communities during this time, and I am so proud of every one of them,” Greg Smith, Walmart’s head of supply chain, said. “We’re growing, expanding and looking for more people who want to make a difference providing for customers.”
Other hiring options include, but aren’t limited to:
• CVS has said it was looking for 50,000 employees — ranging from full-time to temporary — to fill positions like store associates, delivery drivers, customer service reps and distribution center employees.
• As of Wednesday, Sheetz had 1,300 new job openings and had increased hourly wages by $3 an hour.
• Albertsons Companies, the parent company for Safeway, announced it wants to hire 30,000 new employees, including delivery drivers, personal shoppers, distribution center employees and call center employees.
• Dollar General is planning to hire 50,000 employees by the end of April. New roles will be temporary with the chance to become full-time.
• PepsiCo is looking to hire 6,000 full-time employees.
• Delivery outlets, such as pizza joints like Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and Domino’s, are hiring, too, as well as convenience stores.
Many companies have sections on their websites pointing prospective employees to find ways to apply. Currently, many of those links are also associated with special updates regarding the coronavirus.
Other outlets like local chambers of commerce also have information available via their websites and Facebook pages.
