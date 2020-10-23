WINCHESTER — Small business owners are bracing for what will be the most important holiday shopping season they’ve ever known.
For most mom-and-pop retail stores, 2020 has been an unprecedented disaster because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing means some shops can only allow a handful of customers inside at any given time, and the constant need to clean and sanitize everything inside the stores has significantly reduced their hours of operation.
“These business owners are your neighbors, they’re your soccer coaches, they contribute to the community in so many ways,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Thursday. “They’re suffering because in the last eight months, we’ve seen lockdowns, we’ve seen limited capacities. The trickle down has created lots of stressors, so it’s more important than ever to recognize the importance of small businesses.”
The Winchester Economic Development Department, in cooperation with the Old Town Advancement Commission, has announced a special holiday event intended to boost revenues for small businesses and, hopefully, keep them financially viable until the pandemic wanes.
Windependent Weekend will be held Nov. 27-29 in Old Town Winchester to remind local shoppers that now, more than ever, small businesses need their patronage.
“We’re encouraging people to put their money where their heart is,” said Alex Flanigan, Winchester’s community arts and vitality manager. “Your money and the way that you spend it does have a significant impact on very real people that you know and see every day.”
Flanigan admitted that big box stores can usually sell products at a lower cost than small retailers, but he said there are important reasons to spend a bit more at independent stores.
“The money that you’re investing does make a visible difference because the impact is immediate, it’s local and it’s contained,” she said. “Hopefully what we’ll see is businesses down here surviving all of this so we’ll have a community that’s recognizable when we come out the other side.”
In order to cope with 2020’s economic downtown, many small business owners have already tapped into personal savings, grants and loans. But stopgap measures such as these are only temporary fixes.
“We’re starting to see a lot of vacancies and a lot of empty storefronts,” Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Shirley Dodson said. “Now, more than ever, is the time to be mindful of that and really put a commitment into trying to save people as we go into the winter.”
Shoppers don’t need to risk exposure to the coronavirus in order to support Old Town shops. Flanigan said COVID-19 has compelled many downtown stores to diversify by bolstering online sales, offering free product delivery or carrying items to customers’ cars.
“It’s really not any harder to shop downtown or at a local business than it is to shop online or in a big box store,” Flanigan said. “It just takes thoughtfulness and a little more attention, and what you’re getting out of it is a long-term investment in the place that you live and the things you care about.”
For people who want to do their holiday shopping in person on Windependent Weekend, Flanigan reminds them to follow COVID-19 protocols to minimize their risk of infection.
“We try really hard to make Old Town a family environment, an environment where people recognize each other, know each other and care about each other,” she said. “It’s not difficult to wear a face covering and keep a safe distance when coming downtown.”
The inaugural Windependent Weekend will focus exclusively on Old Town shops, but could eventually expand to include all small businesses in the city.
“This is essentially a pilot project starting in the Old Town area,” Hershberger said.
The Economic Development Department will give stores that participate in Windependent Weekend free promotional materials and giveaways for customers and will promote the businesses and their sales in print and digital advertising.
Any Old Town shop interested in joining the Windependent Weekend promotion is encouraged to get in touch with Flanigan by Nov. 9 at otw@winchesterva.gov, then attend a kickoff event at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Innovault, 100 N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
