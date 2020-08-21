WINCHESTER — The local hospitality industry is hurting, but not as much as in other parts of the state.
That was the word on Thursday from Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
According to Kerns, hotel stays in the Northern Shenandoah Valley are currently about 25% below where they were at this time last year. Other regions in Virginia are experiencing an average decline of about 35% compared to a year ago.
"It's still a bad situation, but the silver lining is that we're fortunate," Kerns said.
COVID-19 has canceled travel plans for millions of Americans. Vacations have been postponed, business conferences are being held virtually and destination weddings are few and far between.
However, local hotels have seen an uptick in weekend leisure travel, Kerns said, which indicates that people within driving distance of Winchester are again feeling comfortable enough to come to the city for a two- or three-day break.
Owners of short-term rentals in the Northern Shenandoah Valley are actually doing better than ever, Kerns said. According to data from AirDNA, private rentals advertised through online lodging services such as AirBnB and VRBO are significantly more popular than a year ago.
The AirDNA data states that 109 short-term rentals were listed in July in Winchester and Frederick County, which is 15 more than there were a year ago. Average room rates rose from $94.56 per day in July 2019 to a current average rate of $102.32. Despite the price increase, daily occupancy rates for short-term rentals have gone up by a third, from 49.3% last July to 66.1% this July.
Kerns said he had no specific data on how the pandemic has impacted local restaurants, but word of mouth indicates that fast-food and casual dining establishments are "doing very well."
Unfortunately, the local outlook for fall and winter is much less optimistic. Kerns said Canada's border with the United States remains closed and he has no idea when it will reopen. People in New England are free to travel, but he believes there will be a significant drop in the annual number of "snowbirds" who spend a night in the Winchester area while driving to and from the warmer climate of Florida, a state that is considered a COVID-19 hotspot.
"That's a double whammy," Kerns said.
Additionally, some of Winchester's most popular tourist destinations remain closed to the public due to the pandemic. One of those is the Patsy Cline Historic House on South Kent Street, a former single-family home that is too small to allow visitors while maintaining adequate social distancing.
"We do not anticipate being able to open this calendar year," Karen Helm of Celebrating Patsy Cline, the nonprofit organization that runs the house, said on Thursday.
Kristen Laise, executive director of Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown, oversees a much larger historic house, so that destination is once again open to the public seven days a week. However, only 10 people are allowed in the plantation's mansion at a time, and that number could be lowered when cold weather forces caretakers to close windows and reduce air circulation.
The highly popular annual re-enactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek will probably see fewer attendees this October. Correspondingly, Laise said Belle Grove will most likely decrease the number of its historical presentations offered during this fall's event.
Overall, though, Kerns said he's grateful that the Northern Shenandoah Valley's hospitality industry has, by and large, successfully weathered the first five months of the pandemic.
"Not all bad, not all good — right in the middle," he said.
