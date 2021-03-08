WINCHESTER — As businesses across the country remain in the ever-changing process of reopening, a human resources consulting company has put together a “Return to Work Checklist.”
AllMyHR, which provides resources and advisors for businesses of all sizes, created the “extensive checklist” to “ease the transition,” the company said.
The checklist begins with going over posting and policies.
The checklist suggests businesses post a Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) poster in a visible place. If employees are going to remain working from home, the list suggests sending the information by email or posting to the company intraweb or employee website.
It will also be important to discuss, review and revise hiring practices and policies that may have changed. These items could include addressing staffing needs, looking at benefits and pay scales, using remote interview techniques, updating or revising onboarding practices and determining the fair process in which laid-off or furloughed workers will be recalled.
Other policies to consider when reopening are leave policies, working from home, child care and travel policies.
All new or revised policies should be distributed to all employees, according to the checklist.
The next item on the list is health and safety.
Much of the managing of health and safety comes through education, the checklist suggests.
AllMyHR advises explaining company policies and procedures related to illness, cleaning and disinfecting, work meetings and travel as well as educating employees on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at home and at work by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“For employees returning to a worksite, make sure they understand what’s expected of them in the workplace,” the list advised. “For example, must they wear face masks or face coverings? Will protective items and hand sanitizer be provided? Are workplace hours different? Will you be taking employees’ temperatures each day when they arrive? Is teleworking or staggered shift work allowed/encouraged?”
It is critical to ensure that all employees who are currently ill or have contact with an ill family member stay home, AllMyHR advised. Additionally, any employee who becomes sick at work should be sent home.
These guidelines are in addition to practicing other safety protocols while on the job, which includes social distancing practices — staying 6 feet apart; using email, messaging, calls or video calls rather than face-to-face meetings; and cleaning computer equipment, desktops, phones and work areas often.
The company should provide hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and face masks or face coverings (where appropriate/ necessary) and no-touch disposal receptacles as well as discourage handshaking and place posters throughout the business to encourage social distancing and hand hygiene.
Best practices, according to the checklist, include:
Be aware of any local public health or other orders related to COVID-19 that may affect your business.
Ensure your workplace cleaning company is up to date on current methods of safely removing COVID-19 hazards.
Communicate frequently and as transparently as possible with employees while providing expected timelines for recalling/rehiring employees and providing returning employees with recall or offer letters.
Train managers on dealing with employees that may face increased personal challenges during this time, such as bereavement and loss, childcare and school-cancellation challenges, financial stress, and other dependent care and support needs.
Offer flexibility wherever possible and adjust workloads to be reasonable. Be prepared to quickly investigate and stop discriminatory speech or acts in the workplace. Consider contracting with an employee assistance program (EAP) if you do not currently have one.
Designate a workplace coordinator who will be responsible for COVID-19 issues and their impact at the workplace.
Develop a plan to operate if absenteeism spikes or if another shelter-in-place or stay at home order occurs in the future. Implement a plan to continue essential business functions. Implement flexible work schedules and leave policies. Cross-train employees on performing essential business functions.
Develop emergency communications plans, including a way to answer workers’ concerns.
Communicate your appreciation
More information and other services provided by AllMyHR can be found at https://allmyhr.com/free-hr-tools/.
