WINCHESTER — As the COVID-19 pandemic eases, companies are beginning to implement plans to bring employees back to the office.
Hybrid re-entry models, which would allow for some workers to combine in-office hours with working remotely, could be a popular option.
Navy Federal Credit Union, which has a campus at 141 Security Drive in Frederick County, is among the companies set to implement a hybrid re-entry model this fall.
NFCU’s hybrid model includes about 10 days per month on campus for employees, with the rest of the time spent working remotely, according to Susan Brooks, senior vice president of Winchester operations. Some employees will be on campus full-time and others will be full-time remote workers.
“It’s not going to be one of those things where we’re switching and going back all at once,” Brooks said. “We’re really trying to be thoughtful about bringing our folks back into a hybrid model that’s flexible for our employees and works well for our campuses.”
The LaSalle Network, a staffing and recruiting firm, surveyed 350 chief executive officers, chief operating officers, and human resources and finance leaders across the country to get a feel for re-entry plans.
The survey included topics such as when and how companies plan to bring back employees, structuring and leading hybrid workforces, and vacation trends.
The survey showed that 75% or respondents said employees would likely be back in the office this fall.
Pew Research, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, conducted a survey based on 5,858 United States adults “who are working part time or full time and who have only one job or have more than one job but consider one of them to be their primary job.”
"Most workers who say their job responsibilities can mainly be done from home say that, before the pandemic, they rarely or never teleworked. Only one-in-five say they worked from home all or most of the time. Now, 71% of those workers are doing their job from home all or most of the time. And more than half say, given a choice, they would want to keep working from home even after the pandemic," according to the survey.
Brooks said NFCU officials worked with employees on deciding how to handle re-entry.
“We went out to our staff and asked what they were looking for,” she said. “Since the pandemic, we’ve had some of our staff coming on-site, but we’ve found that folks are wanting that human contact. The bulk of our employees are requesting a hybrid or a partial on-campus look.”
Brooks said companies should do what they feel is best for their employees.
“For us, we wanted to make sure the safety of our employees was a huge focus, collaboration of space was a huge focus for us, and what did we have available,” she said. “What were they returning for and to? Everybody’s in the same position as us, everybody’s just starting to come back.”
Some companies, like social media giant Twitter, had already been trying to shift focus toward remote work and the pandemic helped speed up that process. Others found that remote work grew more difficult as the pandemic dragged on. Others have decided that a hybrid model, like NFCU’s plan, could be the best of both worlds.
“We went out pretty quick. In March, when all of this went down, it took us about two-and-a-half weeks to get everybody out,” Brooks said. “Before the pandemic, Navy Federal had a small contingent of teleworkers. Then we had about 75% of our staff as teleworkers when the pandemic hit. It’s been different, but I think we did really well at serving our members. We started one way, we went to another way to keep our employees safe, and now we’re coming back with the hybrid method.
Brooks said flexibility played a key role in determining how to bring employees back.
“I think the hybrid method offers some flexibility that people are looking for,” she said. “With schools not being back full time, that’s been a concern for some. One of the best things about Navy Federal is that it’s not always an 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (schedule). So, a lot of people working for us are able to flex their hours already to meet the needs of their families.”
The Pew Research survey showed similar responses, with 49% of new teleworkers saying they have more flexibility to choose hours now and 38% of new teleworkers saying it’s easier to balance work and family responsibilities. However, 65% of new teleworkers said they feel less connected to their co-workers.
