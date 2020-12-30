WINCHESTER — Initial unemployment claims rose in Clarke and Warren counties just before Christmas, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Both counties saw a double-digit increase in initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 19 after seeing double-digit decreases the week before.
For the week ending Dec. 19, Clarke County had 46 initial claims, which is 30 more than it had the previous week. Warren County had 45 initial claims, 10 more than the previous week.
Both of those counties, however, were lower than Frederick County’s 54 initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 19, despite that number dropping by nine from the previous week.
Winchester City’s initial claims dropped by one, down to 36 for the week ending Dec. 19.
Statewide, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 14,640 for the week ending Dec. 19. The latest claims figure was an increase of 131 claimants from the previous week.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 67,478, which was a 0.8% decrease from the previous week, but 48,041 higher than the 19,437 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Nationwide, in the week ending Dec. 19, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 803,000, a decrease of 89,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 7,000 from 885,000 to 892,000.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced executive action to ease the financial impacts to Virginia businesses in increased Unemployment Insurance (UI) taxes.
According to a release from the governor’s office, “Executive Order Seventy-Four requires the VEC to mitigate a potential rise in the UI experience rating tax for businesses by holding them harmless for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic.”
The temporary change will protect Virginia businesses from having to pay an additional $200 million to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The governor has also directed the VEC to begin automatically distributing UI benefits to unemployed Virginians who have been held in the agency’s determination process.
The governor’s release said low unemployment over the past several years had kept the system unequipped to “handle the surge in unemployment claims that were received due to the pandemic.”
Approximately 1.4 million people have filed for unemployment benefits this year, more than 10 times the number of claims that were filed in 2019, which his has left the Unemployment Insurance Trust depleted, the release said.
In recalculating the tax rate for 2021, Executive Order Seventy-Four requires that the VEC not penalize businesses for layoffs that occurred during the pandemic from April through June 2020, which the governor said will “prevent Virginia’s struggling businesses from having to devote critical resources to higher state payroll taxes.”
Northam said these steps are particularly critical for small businesses and the retail, food, and lodging industries.
