WINCHESTER — Initial unemployment claims across the region and the state continue to decrease after soaring amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia filed the week ending May 30 totaled 31,379, which is a decrease of 7,863 from the previous week.
The most recent available unemployment rate for Virginia at the end of April was 10.6%, according to the VEC.
Nationwide, in the week ending May 30, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,877,000, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week.
Regionally, numbers for initial claims followed the same trend as Winchester along with the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren all have seen their numbers go down.
Initial unemployment claims for the region are, beginning for the week ending May 2 through the week ending May 30:
Winchester City: 178; 155; 121; 101; 101.
Clarke County: 64; 56; 41; 55; 31.
Frederick County: 375; 324; 309; 217; 158.
Shenandoah County: 225; 205; 179; 1124; 102.
Warren County: 218; 181; 149; 129; 93.
The week ending May 30 marked the 11th week of the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia. The number of initial claims in Virginia peaked in the week ending April 4, according to the VEC, and numbers have continued to decrease for eight straight weeks.
The VEC says the total number of claims “does not give us the best idea” when determining which area has been most affected by COVID-19. Instead, the VEC suggests looking at the number of claims as a percentage of the labor force for a given area.
“This helps to account for population sizes between different localities and gives us a better comparison of the effects felt in each are,” a VEC press release said.
The most affected area, by those standards, was Petersburg City, with 2.9% of its labor force filing for an initial benefit claim. By comparison, Winchester had 0.71% of its labor force file for an initial unemployment claim for the week ending May 30, the highest in the region, followed by Warren and Shenandoah at 0.46% each, Clarke at 0.4% and Frederick at 0.32%.
For the week ending May 30, 26.9% of initial claims were from workers ages 16-24 and 25.0% were from workers ages 25-34.
"Overall, we have observed that younger workers, in the lower two cohorts, have been the most heavily affected by this crisis,” the VEC press release said. “According to the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics), workers ages 16-34 make up 33.8% of Virginia’s workforce, however since March 15th these workers have accounted for 44.2% of all initial claims. Meanwhile, workers in the next two cohorts, ages 35-54, make up 41.0% of Virginia’s workforce, but have only been responsible for 35.2% of initial filings over the same time period.”
The VEC reported the largest change in unemployment claims, industry wise, came from production occupations, which saw a decrease of 0.6% across the state.
Continued weeks claimed totaled 398,411, which is down 4,515 from the previous week. That number, however, is 18,4453 more than the comparable week from last year.
“The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the VEC said. “Continued claims during the May 30 filing week equaled 50% of all initial claims filed during the pandemic to this point. This percentage has trended downward in recent weeks.”
Pandemic Unemployment (PUA) claims accounted for 8,685 of the initial claims and 190,915 of the continued claims were Pandemic Unemployment continued claims during the most recent filing week.
PUA, a provision within the CARES Act, is a program that provides unemployment insurance benefits to those who are not covered by the regular/traditional Virginia state UI program. It provides payment to workers not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits (self-employed, independent contractors, workers with limited work history, and others) who are unable to work as a direct result of the coronavirus public health emergency.
Nationwide, for the week ending May 30, 36 states reported 623,073 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.