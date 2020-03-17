WINCHESTER — Jails can’t do much social distancing, and they can be a breeding ground for outbreaks of diseases like the coronavirus because of their confined nature.
Officials at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road in Frederick County say they’ve been planning on how to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 since the end of January and are confident that they can contain the virus if an inmate or staff member contracts it.
But their efforts have been hampered by the national shortage of protective equipment like N-95 respiratory and surgical masks. The jail has been requesting those items from suppliers since the first week of February.
“You put the order in and you find out in the next day or two that they are canceling on you. They just won’t send them,” Wendi Ingram, a medical clerk at the jail, told staff on Monday during a weekly meeting on coronavirus protocols. “Suppliers say there are limits on how many they can send out and we did not regularly order them before, so we are low on their list.”
On Monday, there were 611 inmates at the jail, which has a maximum capacity of 850 beds, and about 140 corrections officers and about 45 administrative staff. Jail officials said no inmates or staff have shown signs of the virus, so no one has been quarantined. But there is no way to test inmates or staff due to a a limited supply of test kits.
“Testing is [nearly] nil at this point,” Allena Kovak, Northwestern nursing director, told staff. “The [Centers for Disease Control] is running out of tests. [Hospitals] are only testing the severely ill or people who meet that risk category.”
While they can’t test inmates, James F. Whitley, jail superintendent, said after the meeting that incoming inmates are screened when booked. Capt. Sean McQuaid, head of support services, said any inmate displaying signs of a fever would have their temperature taken and anyone with a temperature would be immediately quarantined.
The jail has established a two-person quarantine pod, a 10-person quarantine pod and a pod that can accommodate up to 50, according to Capt. Heath Custer, head of security. He said the biggest risk of contamination is through inmates being shuttled back and forth to court. Court officials on Monday announced plans to limit court appearances to reduce the risk.
Presently, any jail staff showing signs of illness are being sent home, but Custer said they could potentially be quarantined at the jail. Kovak said many staff fit the CDC profile of being high risk because they are over 60 and have a history of diabetes, heart disease or lung disease.
Jail officials hope to increase the use of video conferencing between courts and inmates to reduce the risk of contamination. Video conferences are currently done for bond hearings, which are typically brief. Custer said about five are done per day. “If we can do it for a bond through video visitation, we could be able to set up for other matters,” he said after the meeting.
In addition to inmates going to and from court, the approximately 30 Community Inmate Work Force members, who do cleanups outside the jail and the roughly 40 work release inmates, who work at jobs during the day and return to the jail at night, are considered at high risk for infection. Capt. Clay Corbin, community corrections division commander, said the jail is working to get those inmates — all of whom are serving sentences for non-violent offenses — onto Home Electronic Monitoring. Under HEM, they would wear ankle bracelets equipped with GPS and live at home rather than the jail.
“Them coming back and forth [to jail] is the danger,” Corbin said. “They are at low risk to the community.”
The jail is also limiting inmate visits with family, friends and lawyers. Video visitations, which had been in the works for months before the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to begin in about three weeks, with 15 screens at the jail. Family can also teleconference from their homes, but it will be free at the jail.
Whitley, who began his corrections career about 40 years ago and has been superintendent since 2012, said jails and prisons have been protecting for years against disease including tuberculosis, the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak identified in 2003, the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009 and the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.
“Jails are probably in a better position than some other groups, because we’ve been prepared for infectious diseases for a number of years,” he said. “It’s business as usual, but we are trying to be cognizant of what’s going on and trying to keep people from getting panicked about it.”
