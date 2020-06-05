WINCHESTER — Members of James Wood High School’s Class of 2020 drove up Apple Pie Ridge Road and through the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon in celebration of their graduation, which has been anything but traditional as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school’s customary commencement in its football stadium was canceled over coronavirus concerns. Large gatherings are currently prohibited in the state.
Instead of the usual pomp and circumstance, JWHS graduate Cleo Yeatras, 18, helped lead a graduation parade atop a fire engine from Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company. Yeatras plans to attend Lord Fairfax Community College and hopes to become a firefighter.
Yeatras said it was emotional riding along the parade route and seeing the faces of friends, family members and teachers.
“It’s been a long couple months,” she said.
In mid-March, the governor ordered schools across Virginia to close to prevent the spread of the virus, abruptly ending the senior year for the Class of 2020.
Yeatras said she believes the Class of 2020 has a lot to show the world, adding that graduating during a pandemic has proven its members are a strong group of students. Not having a traditional sendoff from high school won’t stop Yeatras and her classmates from doing great things, she said.
JWHS Principal Sam Gross said the parade was a great opportunity for students and staff. With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, Gross said he was prepared to get drenched for the graduates. Luckily, the sun was out in full force for the parade.
“I think we were going to go rain or shine,” Gross told The Star. “We were prepared to do whatever it took to do this to make sure we did it for the kids.”
“[I’m] just glad we could do it and give them a proper send-off,” Gross said.
Lynda Bly, a James Wood Middle School sixth-grade teacher, was on the parade route waving a cowbell. Sending off graduates is always emotional, but this year was particularly emotional for her.
High school graduation is a moment all teachers work for, Bly said.
In the student parking lot, Carrie Donald, a JWHS biology teacher and an alumni of the high school, held a “Wood is Good” sign and cheered on the graduates as they drove by. Donald said was excited to not only see the graduates, but also her colleagues.
For Donald, it was more personal and fun to celebrate the students at the parade compared to a traditional ceremony.
“It’s so much fun to see these kids, and I love this,” Donald said. “Maybe this is actually the silver lining.”
Thursday evening after the parade, a virtual graduation ceremony was held online that featured speeches and the virtual awarding of diplomas. Jame Wood’s Class of 2020 has 332 members.
On June 12 and 13, the graduates will be able to receive their diplomas in person at an allotted time at the school, where they can pose for photos in their caps and gowns while observing social distancing guidelines.
