Division I football players have undergone a roller coaster of a fall season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Millbrook High School standout Nazeeh Johnson knows just how crazy a ride it can be.
In the midst of an outstanding final season at Marshall, Johnson had to sit out a pair of games after testing positive for the virus, snapping his 29-game streak of consecutive starts.
Cleared and back on the field again, Johnson turned in one of the best performances of his career on Nov. 14 as the free safety helped the Thundering Herd improve to 7-0 and a Top 20 ranking.
“Personally this season has been going good for me,” said Johnson last week during a phone interview. “I missed two games because I was out for COVID. But other than that, the games that I’ve played in I feel like I’ve made an impact and we have a good team.”
Until their contest against Charlotte was postponed last weekend, Marshall was ranked No. 15. They dropped two spots to No. 17 without a game, but 7-0 is the key number for Johnson, a first team preseason selection on the All-Conference USA squad.
“I haven’t been undefeated since Little League,” the redshirt senior said with a chuckle. “For me being ranked, it’s the first time ever in my life. Top [20] in the nation, it means a lot. It’s a testament to our team.”
Johnson, who has blazing speed and packs a wallop with his 5-foot-10, 200-pound frame, has played like an all-conference player all season.
In a 59-0 romp against Eastern Kentucky in the season opener, Johnson recorded six tackles and picked off a pass, his fourth career interception. Next in the Herd’s closest game of the season, Johnson had six more tackles and recovered a fumble in a 17-7 triumph over Appalachian State. He then tied for the team lead with five tackles and broke up a pass in a 38-14 romp against Western Kentucky on Oct. 10.
Everything was going as smooth as could be until Johnson heard from the team’s medical staff that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was asymptomatic,” Johnson said. “I tested positive and they wanted to get me away from the team in case I did have it. They did a really good job because we haven’t had a lot of cases of COVID on the team.”
Marshall tacked on two more wins, bouncing Louisiana Tech (35-17) and Florida Atlantic (20-9 on Homecoming). Johnson enjoyed seeing his teammates keep the season’s unbeaten streak alive, but the time away was excruciating.
“Man, that was the hardest period because football is everything to me,” he said. “I love football. I eat, sleep and breathe football. That’s all I know. Having it taken away from me for two weeks, it hurts, but our team got it done and got the two wins without me. It’s a testament to their hard work. People had to step up while I was out and they did their jobs.”
Johnson finally got back on the field Nov. 7 in a 51-10 romp against UMass. He said it felt good to be back on the field, even though he did not record a tackle in the contest.
“The front seven was doing their job so I didn’t have any plays to make,” he said. “I was out there though.”
He’d be much busier the following week against Middle Tennessee, which had stunned the Herd 24-13 the previous season. The contest followed a week of remembrance of the 50-year anniversary of the devastating plane crash that killed 75 Marshall players, coaches and others, the worst sports-related air disaster in U.S. history. In 2017, Johnson got his first career start during the anniversary week of the crash.
“For me to get my first start at nickle on that same day and to come back as a senior and have the game of my life, it means a lot to me. It really does,” Johnson said.
Against Middle Tennessee, Johnson was all over the field, racking up a team-high 13 tackles with nine of them solo stops. The 13 tackles tied a career high.
“It felt pretty good because the week before I only had one chance to make a tackle and I missed it,” Johnson said. “I had to come back with a different mindset knowing that I wasn’t going to miss a lot of tackles [against Middle Tennessee]. I had a good game. They kept going to the field a lot, so it gave me a chance to show off my tackling.”
He also helped quell any thoughts of a Middle Tennessee comeback in the third quarter. Trailing 21-7 at the half, the Blue Raiders took the second half kickoff and marched into Marshall territory. They got a big play with a 21-yard completion to Marquel Tinsley to the Marshall 8, but Johnson swooped in and belted Tinsley causing a fumble. Johnson fell on the ball to complete the turnover.
The Thundering Herd then marched 92 yards to take a commanding 28-7 lead on the way to a 42-14 romp.
Johnson said the revenge was sweet against Middle Tennessee and quarterback Asher O’Hara, who threw for 261 yards and a score and rushed for 76 yards and a TD in the Blue Raiders’ win the previous season.
“We had payback,” Johnson said. “We were waiting for them to come back. Last year, he got 300-and-something yards on us. This year, we were focused on stopping him.”
Marshall’s defense has been pretty good at stopping everyone this season. The Herd lead the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 65.3 yards per game. They are also fourth in total defense, giving up 259.7 yards per game, and second in scoring defense, allowing 10.1 points per contest. No opponent has scored more than 17 points against Marshall this season.
Johnson (30 tackles this season) says the key to the Herd defense is the competitive drive of the unit.
“We’ve got a bunch of people that just want to make plays out there,” Johnson said. “You put us all out there on the field, we are competing against other teams, but we are also competing among ourselves. I’m competing against my safeties all of the time — who is gong to have the most tackles this game, stuff like that. It makes you want to play even harder knowing that you are not just competing against the opposite team, but you are competing against your teammates, too.”
Johnson, who came to Marshall as a preferred walk-on (he was given a full scholarship prior to the 2018 season), says he is playing his best football this season. A lot of that comes with experience.
“I feel like I am more comfortable,” Johnson explained of his success. “I know what I can do and I’m more comfortable doing it. That’s really the biggest thing because when I was a freshman I was nervous and just trying to do everything right. I realized over the years that you are going to make mistakes within the game. It’s just how you bounce back. If you bounce back and fight every play, you are going to be just fine.
“Being comfortable comes with time,” he added. “At practice, its reps and reps and reps. The more reps you get the more comfortable you will be at that position. I’ve gotten a lot of reps playing over the years at Marshall and I’m very comfortable at what I do.”
But don’t mistake comfortable with being satisfied. Johnson, who now has 206 career tackles, is looking to improve each practice and each game.
“I want to improve on more about the conditions — knowing what the offense wants to do on this down or do against this front,” he said. “If I learn how to do that my game can elevate to even high standards. I’m working on that this year with Coach [Brad] Lambert [the Herd’s defensive coordinator].”
And make no mistake, Johnson believes he can play the game at the highest level. The Herd has sent nearly 70 players to the NFL over the years, including Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss and quarterback Chad Pennington.
Johnson says he’s receiving good feedback about his chances.
“It helps my confidence in my junior year that I received feedback from my teammates telling me, ‘Hey man, you’ve got a good chance to get to the league’ and coaches telling me that, too,” Johnson said. “It feels really good knowing that I have people that think I can play in the league.”
Still, he has more modest goals in mind before he’s concerned with combines, agents and the draft.
“My main goal right now is trying to make all-conference,” said Johnson, who was Conference USA honorable mention in 2019 when he had 88 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception.
“I told myself that I was going in as a walk-on and that I had to work even harder than anybody else on the team,” he added. “When I was a little kid, I always dreamed about playing in the NFL. Having it this close in my grasp, means everything to me.”
Johnson hardly can believe his career in Huntington, W.Va., is nearly finished.
“It flew by fast,” he said. “It feels like I just got here from camp my freshman year.”
But regardless of whether he makes it a career, Johnson will leave Marshall with much more than football accolades. He’s seen as a team leader, something remarkable for someone who entered the program without a scholarship.
“The biggest thing is how I became a man,” Johnson said. “You can only go so much with football and I learned a lot through a lot of people that came through the program — from coaches to players to friends. I think I just grew up as a person. That’s what I’m going to take away — I grew up a lot.”
At least for now, Johnson knows he has two games currently scheduled in the regular season and a bowl game. Of course, that’s no guarantee since the Herd has seen four games either canceled of postponed during the season.
Johnson says he and his teammates will try to stay safe and take whatever comes at them in stride.
“It’s really weird because you don’t know if you are going to test positive today, tomorrow. You don’t know when it’s going to happen or even it does happen,” he said. “You just have to take every day not for granted.
“It’s just weird because your game gets canceled. We were game-planning against this team and now we’re not. We don’t know who we’re going to play. All we know is we have Rice [Dec. 5] and that’s the only game we can look forward to right now.”
And in describing how well the Marshall defense played against Middle Tennessee, Johnson might have summed up what 2020 is all about.
“A lot has changed within a year,” he started, “and it’s crazy how much a year can change.”
