Shenandoah University adjunct professor and music therapy graduate student Lynn Rechel, her husband Alan, and son Daniel, 9, sing “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” on the front porch of their Frederick County home as their neighbors listen Thursday evening. The neighborhood used to get together once a month but that has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Instead, Lynn Rechel said she got an idea from a friend who is quarantined in Italy. That idea is to play outside on their front porch for the neighborhood every day at 4 pm., weather permitting.
