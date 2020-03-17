At the risk of pointing out the obvious, I would suggest that Winchester establish a central location or clinic where people can be tested for COVID-19. This would allow people to be tested without exposing others and establish a way of tracking the virus locally. Putting a sign on the door telling sick people to go back to their cars and call an 800 number is not proactive health care.
Star Friend
Winchester
