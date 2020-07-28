MIDDLETOWN — When Lord Fairfax Community College welcomes back students for fall classes on Aug. 24, it will be offering a mix of online courses and in-person instruction.
For classes that require in-person learning, such as some labs, trades programs and health care-related courses, LFCC will follow the latest coronavirus guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If students have decided to hit the pause button on attending a four-year college or university this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, LFCC President Kim Blosser urges students to “look a little closer to home” to continue their education.
“Make this upcoming year count for you,” Blosser said in a news release. “We’ve set up our classes so you will not have to miss a step in your educational journey.”
The continued uncertainty of the coronavirus may be contributing to an increase in enrollment at LFCC. Summer enrollment is up 11%, with 2,407 students taking classes compared to 2,172 last summer, according to LFCC Public Relations Coordinator Sally Voth. Summer courses are being offered online and in-person, when required.
“With the health and safety of our students and employees being our top priority, LFCC faculty, staff and administrators have spent countless hours planning the safest possible return to campus for a selection of in-person classes,” the release says.
Students attending in-person courses must sign an agreement, which among other precautions, states they will not come to class while sick or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; they will inform their instructor if they recently attended class and have been diagnosed with the virus; they will wear a mask while in class and in college buildings and they will practice social distancing,” the release says.
To help maintain social distancing, LFCC has rearranged furniture, modified classroom layouts and staggered class times. Additional hand-sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the buildings. The gym, Subway restaurant and common areas in the Student Union Building on the Middletown campus will remain closed.
There also will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures at all of LFCC’s campuses and sites. Classrooms will be sanitized before every class. Face coverings will be required in classrooms and in all public areas of buildings, unless an accommodation has been approved through LFCC Accommodations and Disability Services, the release says.
LFCC, which operates locations in Middletown, Fauquier County and Luray, transitioned to online-only classes in late March in response to the pandemic.
Since then, faculty have received more training in online class delivery, with careful planning into the college’s selection of online classes, Voth said.
For the online classes, students will be able to choose among three formats:
Asynchronous. These classes are designed to be taken at any time from anywhere. Instructors will present all of the class materials in the college’s online learning platform, Canvas, while also presenting some lectures and other learning tools through video conferencing.
Synchronous. In these courses, students and their instructors will meet at designated times online. This style is the most similar to a traditional in-person class.
Synchronous optional. Instructors leading these courses will livestream the class at a designated time, but the conferences will be recorded for later viewing if necessary.
All of LFCC’s student services — from registration, to advising, to financial aid help — are offered virtually.
Class schedules have been set and won’t change. In addition to the Aug. 24 start date, some classes will begin Sept. 8, with another set starting Oct. 19.
For students who prefer to come on campus, LFCC’s offices are open to help prospective and current students. Additionally, students are welcome to come on-site to use the computer labs and WiFi. There is WiFi access in the parking lots for students who prefer to stay in their vehicles.
For more information, visit lfcc.edu/fall2020. To view a welcome message from Blosser, visit https://youtu.be/GSpEGpWmSwY
