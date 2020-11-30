WINCHESTER — Like many businesses trying to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie theater industry remains a mixed bag as 2020 inches to a close.
Some theaters have not reopened while others are operating at limited capacity.
Steve Nerangis, co-owner of Kernstown’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, says business has been steady at the Alamo recently, and he hopes to see the theater business pick up across the country.
“Small businesses everywhere have had a really tough year. I hate to talk about us as an individual entity, because everyone’s been going through it,” he said. “It’s certainly been a lean few months, but it’s been trending up, which is exciting. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
He said finding ways to keep guests safe remains a top priority. He noted the Alamo staff has always taken pride in keeping the movie complex clean and tidy, but ramping up those measures helps ensure safety while keeping customers happy.
“We always point to the fact that we took this opportunity to really look at things,” Nerangis said. “We’ve been going above and beyond to make sure we have a safe and inviting experience. What we feel about it is one thing, but the important part is how the customers feel.”
The Alamo is even rolling out new menu items like a chicken burrito and a spicy bacon ranch pizza after a new menu was put on hold when the pandemic hit in March.
“This situation has caused a lot of people to be really creative,” Nerangis said. “We’ve always felt we’re creative here anyway, but we started doing some things like Door Dash that could keep us going while the movie side of things was closed down. Now, we have a system where you can rent out a whole screen for yourself starting at $150. So, you can come in and bring your own group. A lot of people are taking advantage of that (by emailing alamoevents@nerangismgmt.com).”
Additionally, buffer seats have been added to seating charts to ensure social distancing.
At Royal Cinemas in Front Royal, owner Rick Novak said his theater continues to implement safe seating procedures.
“We’re following the social distancing rules for all of our movies with either an aisle or two seats in between every group and a full row open in front of you and behind you,” he said.
Novak said his theater is at about 5% capacity in terms of regular attendance, but he’s optimistic that will improve.
Although the pandemic delayed some major movie releases, they are starting to hit theaters, and distributors are beginning to ramp up advertising. The cold weather is also sending some people indoors for entertainment.
That’s given movie theater operators reason for optimism.
While the colder temperatures means Jim Kopp’s Family Drive-In Theater near Stephens City will end its season on Dec. 5, he’s hopeful the next few weeks will provide some end-of-season success.
“We have several things planned between that time,” he said.
The drive-in plans to show Christmas movies Dec. 4 and 5 and has a special musical performance scheduled for Dec. 6. Kopp said he is also working out details so Warren County High School can present “The Nutcracker” at the theater on Dec. 11 and 12.
The drive-in will reopen in early March, Kopp said.
Unique movie-going experiences will be offered throughout the region during Christmastime.
Novak said Royal Cinemas typically offers free Christmas movies during December, but he didn’t think he would be able to afford to do that. Then some local businesses and community groups pitched in to make it happen.
“We have a tradition of doing free Christmas movies for one show on Saturday and Sunday each weekend of December. There’s just no way I could fund that; I’m operating on borrowed money right now from the Small Business Administration,” Novak said. “Some small businesses and groups have come in and are acting as angels to get that done. We’re really excited about keeping that tradition going this year.”
Royal Cinemas will offer child combos that include free concessions for the first 75 kids ages 13 and under for the 1 p.m. movie Saturdays and Sundays in December.
The theater will show “Polar Express” the first weekend in December then a “Naughty or Nice Triple Feature” that includes TV shows like “Frosty the Snowman,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and other favorites back-to-back starting at 1 p.m. the following weekend. The third weekend of December “White Christmas” will be shown.
Woodstock Community Theater, which has been closed since March, might do a test run of “Wonder Women 1984” around Christmas, owner Shawn Garman said.
With hopes of attendance picking up, theater owners say safety and optimism must remain at the forefront of operations.
