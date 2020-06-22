WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 quarantine pushed many area schools, businesses and organizations into cyberspace, where people meet via videoconference using services such as Zoom and WebEx.
Included among them was Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, which switched to a distance-learning model in order to continue teaching English as a second language.
While there have been a few hiccups along the way, officials said the overall results have been encouraging — so much so that distance learning will become a permanent teaching alternative for the nonprofit at 301 N. Cameron St., in the Our Health complex.
Student-turned-tutor Laura Rodriguez admitted, “It’s challenging,” but said she is learning to adjust to the online teaching model by gauging the reactions of her pupils whenever she introduces new subject matter.
Tutor Meghan Blake, a Winchester resident who recently graduated from St. Joseph’s College in New York, said the key to successful online teaching is adapting to a sometimes unpredictable environment.
“These people are at home. They have kids, so we’ll have kids show up in class,” she said. “That can be both fun and interesting at the same time.”
Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area has a multi-faceted mission, helping people of all ethnic and educational backgrounds improve their reading, writing and computer skills, and assisting immigrants with the process of becoming naturalized U.S. citizens.
While some of its activities were scaled back when the coronavirus made it dangerous for people to meet in large gatherings, most of its language courses proved to be well suited for videoconferencing.
An unexpected twist is that going into cyberspace also expanded the nonprofit’s service area.
“We’ve picked up volunteers and students from all over the country” said Mark Sieffert, executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area. “We’ve got a Sri Lankan-American teaching English from Brooklyn.”
“We have a student who’s in Connecticut right now, a woman in Puerto Rico and someone who’s in Miami,” added Rebecca Gibson, the organization’s administrative and development coordinator. “We’re able to reach a different group of people this way, which is interesting.”
There have been a few technical glitches, though.
“Through Zoom, people speak over each other, their internet cuts out, people mute themselves, so it presents its own challenges,” Blake said.
Distance learning also tends to take away the personal connections experienced in a classroom, but Blake said that hasn’t been much of an issue because her students are very eager to learn.
So far, class sizes for the videoconferences have been smaller than the nonprofit’s in-person tutoring sessions, which officials said could because of a variety of reasons — clients lacking the required equipment or internet connection, students tied down by family obligations, and so on.
“Looking at the long term, that will be an issue, and we haven’t figured out how to fix that yet,” Gibson said. “Our next challenge is learning how to get them to show up.”
That’s a challenge the organization is eager to address because Sieffert intends to offer distance-learning courses even after the pandemic ends and his nonprofit starts welcoming students back into its classrooms on the Our Health campus.
“We’re going to be a hybrid organization for the foreseeable future,” Sieffert said. “We’ve got older volunteers, many of whom will be the last ones who feel comfortable going out in public, so we need to offer them an opportunity to teach virtually.”
“We absolutely want to make sure that safety is a priority,” Gibson added. “When we resume in-person meetings, it will probably be one-on-one or very small groups. It’s going to be a slow process.”
