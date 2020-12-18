WINCHESTER — Local beds and breakfasts didn’t get the memo about COVID-19 killing the tourism industry.
Beginning in mid-March, the novel coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on the Winchester area’s hospitality businesses — hotels, restaurants, museums and so on. Things remained relatively stagnant until early June, when Gov. Ralph Northam eased Virginia’s social-distancing restrictions and people started feeling more comfortable about leaving home.
That’s when officials with the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau started to notice the Northern Shenandoah Valley, with its small-town character and ample outdoor recreational opportunities, was in an ideal position to welcome stir-crazy city residents who wanted to escape somewhere within driving distance.
“We do see a lot of leisure travel happening, and they’re looking for B&Bs,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns said.
While local hotels saw overnight bookings increase, their lodging numbers still paled in comparison to previous years. Beds and breakfasts, though, started welcoming guests in record numbers.
On Thursday, Kerns told the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board that local beds and breakfasts have seen a consistent increase in occupancy rates this year. Last month, for example, rates were 38.5% higher than they were in November 2019.
Beds and breakfasts are also becoming more profitable. Kerns said the average daily rate for a local B&B last month was $108.13, up more than $20 from the average daily rate of $87.04 in November 2019. That breaks down to each room in a bed and breakfast earning an average daily revenue of $57.76 in November, which was 72.1% more than the $33.56 earned one year ago.
Tourism Board member Karen Helm suggested creating an information sheet for people interested in starting a bed and breakfast that details the rules and regulations for establishing B&Bs in Winchester and Frederick County.
“I think that’s a great idea,” Kerns said. “Just a simple one-sheet — here’s what you do in the city, here’s what you do in the county.”
“I’m sure our staff would be willing to help Justin however he needs,” Winchester City Council member and Tourism Board liaison Judy McKiernan said.
Kerns said he actually started work on a similar information sheet several months ago, but set it aside when the COVID-19 pandemic began. He plans on reviving that project with updated information detailing local lodging ordinances, licensing requirements, zoning policies and more.
As of November, there were 99 bed and breakfast rooms available for visitors in Winchester and Frederick County.
In other business at Thursday’s Tourism Board meeting, Lani Pendleton stepped down as board chairwoman due to time constraints. The board nominated a former chairwoman, Kristen Laise, to serve as interim chair until officer elections are held in July. Pendleton will continue to serve as a member of the board.
Attending Thursday morning’s Tourism Board meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Lani Pendleton, Kristen Laise, Gwen Walker, Arthur Kearns, Karen Helm, Julie Shaffer and Josh Huff. Priya Patel was absent.
