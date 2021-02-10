WINCHESTER — A pair of local banks has joined with two other banks in the region to launch an initiative aimed at helping minority-owned businesses.
The Banking on Diversity program was created by Bank of Clarke County, First Bank, Bank of Charles Town and The Fauquier Bank.
Together, the four banks have committed up to $1 million in interest-free loans for startup and existing minority-owned businesses. The application process will be open until the money runs out.
“Historically our industry has been less than inviting to minority-owned businesses. It is clear that minority-owned businesses have a steeper climb than others and this group of bankers has decided to create a loan fund that will be available specifically to minority-owned businesses in our markets,” said Scott Harvard, CEO of Strasburg-based First Bank. “We hope this initiative can be a model for lifting up fledgling and startup minority-owned businesses and create a foundation from which they can thrive.”
Brandon Lorey, CEO of Berryville-based Bank of Clarke County, said Banking on Diversity was established after the four banks’ CEOs noticed an underserved market during the federal Paycheck Protection Program process. Backed by the Small Business Administration, PPP loans are aimed at helping businesses keep their workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We wanted to see what we could do to help there,” Lorey said. “Certainly, we recognize the number of minority-owned businesses that we bank and our competitors bank don’t necessarily represent the composite number (of minority-owned businesses). We need to do something about that and make sure we’re out there for everyone.”
Lorey said the four banks have been working together during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting each other to make sure PPP paperwork is done according to guidelines.
“We’ve developed a relationship, so it seemed to be the natural next step,” Lorey said.
Although banking is a competitive industry, the four CEOs have set that aside to work together on Banking on Diversity.
“I think we recognized that this is something that really represents the fact that community banks are only as good as the communities they serve,” Lorey said. “This is a place where we need to put community above competition.”
Qualified businesses may receive only one loan.
Program guidelines include:
Must have MBE Certification (Minority Business Enterprise)
Annual revenues cannot exceed $1 million (business) or $500,000 (farms)
Businesses must be located in the Virginia counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Prince William, Shenandoah, Warren, or the city of Winchester; West Virginia counties of Berkeley or Jefferson; Washington County, Maryland.
Annual individual loan amounts up to $50,000 (existing business) or $10,000 (new business)
New businesses must have been in existence for at least 3 months.
Existing businesses must have been in existence for more than 2 years
To qualify as a minority-owned business, the business must be 51% owned and operated by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal residents or 51% equity ownership in a corporation, partnership, or LLC or other entity and is owned by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal residents, and both the management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more minority individuals.
Those eligible can apply at any of the four participating banks, no matter where their business is located. For example, an eligible applicant in Washington County, Maryland, can apply at the Bank of Clarke County or First Bank.
For more information, visit Bank of Clarke County at www.bankofclarke.bank; Bank of Charles Town at www.mybct.bank; The Fauquier Bank at www.tfb.bank; First Bank at www.fbvirginia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.