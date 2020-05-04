WINCHESTER — With the second round of coronavirus relief loans through the Small Business Administration well underway, two locally headquartered banks are reporting success with local loan approvals.
Across the board, loan sizes seem to be smaller in the second go-around. Berryville-based Bank of Clarke County said its approved loans are averaging $100,000 per loan. Strasburg-based First Bank is reporting its average loan size is about $84,000. In the first round, the average loan at Bank of Clarke was $280,000 and $200,000 at First Bank.
First Bank President and CEO Scott Harvard said that, to his knowledge, 100% of First Bank’s approved loans were for businesses with roots in the community or with a headquarters here. Bank of Clarke County President and CEO Brandon Lorey said about 99% of its loans were for local businesses and the few that weren’t were referred to Bank of Clarke by local customers.
Harvard said when the application portal opened Monday for the second round, things were hectic, just as they were during the first round. But, he said, things got better as the days went on.
Banks were able to better prepare for the second round.
Lorey said Bank of Clarke County installed new technology to allow online applications. This allowed bank staff to preload data and submit it to the SBA a little easier, he said.
“We brought in some technology between round one and round two that allowed us to move applications through the pipeline a little quicker. So, day one we were able to get 180 folks approved who had missed their round one dollars. That was my commitment — to get those folks done first,” Lorey said.
First Bank beefed up its staffing for the second round.
“We kept doing the same manual process, but we recruited a few more people inside the bank to step in and help,” Harvard said. “We had people putting applications up from 1 o’clock in the morning through the rest of the whole day. Sometimes it went faster than others.”
It helped, too, that the SBA opened an eight-hour application window exclusively for lending institutions with assets of less than $1 billion.
“We took advantage of it. It opened up, and we didn’t have to go through the multiple attempts to get approved. It was very helpful for community banks, for sure,” Lorey said.
“It really did help. It added some relief to their system” Harvard added. “I think a lot of the big guys were putting applications in electronically, so they could have been doing thousands at a time. This really gave the smaller guys an opportunity to get in there, and we were able to do it pretty quickly during that time.”
Local bank officials said they were especially pleased to help those who missed out on an SBA loan in the first round.
“It reinforces how important we are to our communities,” Harvard said about local banks. “We preach it a lot about being a community bank, but it’s never been more obvious than it is right now. Having clients that tried to put an application in somewhere else and maybe they got caught in the shuffle, they’ve been able to call us and we put them in and our folks work day and night to help get them approved.
“It’s a celebration for us every time we get one approved,” Harvard added, “except we can’t walk around and high-five.”
In the first round, Bank of Clarke had 542 loans worth about $72 million approved, according to previous reports, while First Bank had more than 300 loans worth about $53 million.
