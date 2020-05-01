WINCHESTER — With the second round of coronavirus relief loans through the Small Business Administration well underway, local banks have reported success with local loan approvals.
Across the board, loan sizes seem to be smaller in the second go-around.
Blue Ridge Bank reported approving just under 1,050 loans for an average size of about $117,000 as of Friday morning. Bank of Clarke County said its approvals came out to an average of about $100,000 per loan. First Bank of Virginia reported the average loan size for it approvals was about $84,000.
“Blue Ridge Bank has processed a number of local applications and referrals from previous local customers throughout our market,” said Scott Moore, Blue Ridge Bank market president. “Our Winchester office has continued to receive calls from applicants that had originally applied at larger institutions and have decided to now try and work with a community bank.”
As for the locality of the loans, First Bank President and CEO Scott Harvard said that, to his knowledge, 100% of First Bank's approved loans were for businesses with roots in their community or with a headquarters there. Bank of Clarke County President and CEO Brandon Lorey said about 99% of its loans were for local businesses and the few that weren’t were referred there by local customers. Moore said Blue Ridge Bank was still processing its data and couldn’t provide an estimate for how many of its loans were for local businesses.
Harvard said when the application portal opened Monday, things were hectic, just as they were the first time around. But, he said, things got better as the days went on.
Banks, though, were better prepared for mishaps this time around.
Lorey said Bank of Clarke County was able to install new technology to allow online applications. The technology allowed bank staff to preload data and submit it to the SBA a little easier, Lorey said.
“We brought in some technology between round one and round two that allowed us to move applications through the pipeline a little quicker. So, day one we were able to get 180 folks approved who had missed their round one dollars. That was my commitment — to get those folks done first,” he said. “The fact that it kept crashing wasn't as negatively impactful for us as it was during round one.”
Meanwhile, First Bank just beefed up its help a little bit.
“We kept doing the same manual process, but we recruited a few more people inside the bank to step in and help,” Harvard said. “We had people putting applications up from 1 o’clock in the morning through the rest of the whole day. Sometimes it went faster than others.”
It helped, too, that the SBA opened an eight-hour application window exclusively for lending institutions with assets of less than $1 billion.
“We took advantage of it. It opened up, and we didn't have to go through the multiple attempts to get approved. It was very helpful for community banks, for sure,” Lorey said.
“It really did help. It added some relief to their system” Harvard added. “I think a lot of the big guys were putting applications in electronically, so they could have been doing thousands at a time. This really gave the smaller guys an opportunity to get in there, and we were able to do it pretty quickly during that time.”
Local banks said they were pleased with the turnout this time around, and were especially pleased to help those who missed out last time.
“It reinforces how important we are to our communities," Harvard said about local banks. "We preach it a lot about being a community bank, but it’s never been more obvious than it is right now. Having clients that tried to put an application in somewhere else and maybe they got caught in the shuffle, they’ve been able to call us and we put them in and our folks work day and night to help get them approved.
"It’s a celebration for us every time we get one approved,” Harvard added, “except we can't walk around and high-five.”
