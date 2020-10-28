WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area back in mid-March, Pat Saine said he didn’t know if his Blue Plate Books store was going to make it.
Now, he’s been actively sharing his story of resiliency with other business owners to detail the struggles of surviving through the pandemic.
Tuesday’s Winchester Area Society for Human Resource Management’s Small Business Day virtual event was kicked off by Saine’s story.
“The book store was a dream fulfilled, and I was afraid that I would have to shutter it,” Saine, who has been in business for 12 years, told other regional business owners gathered on Zoom for the event. “There were sleepless nights as the virus drama unfolded as I waited on official word on whether I’d be required to close my retail business.”
During the first week of the pandemic as other businesses were already beginning to shut down, Saine recalled that he once had a day that consisted of just one $8.42 sale. Other days, he said, folks paid for their books with coins — “Clearly they’d cleaned out their piggy banks,” he said.
Saine said he struggled to pay the rent for his shop at 2257 Valley Ave. in Winchester while dipping into cash reserves, and a few employees said they didn’t want to leave their house.
Not able to assign work-from-home duties, Saine said he told his employees that if they felt safer at home then there would be no penalty for staying home and that their jobs would be waiting for them to return. Three of his 10 employees stayed home until June, he said.
With a smaller staff, he shorted hours at both ends of the day and worked to develop procedures for curbside pick-ups and mail orders.
His stock also took a hit, he said, because he typically stocked the used store with books he bought from customers. But in an effort to slow the spread of germs, he stopped doing that. That led him to dig into storage areas and reorganize the store’s stock.
He then found he didn’t have enough work to keep even the small staff busy, so they went through a list of projects to work on in the store, including painting the bathroom, reorganizing storage areas, adding shelves and others.
“We really did accomplish quite a bit,” he said.
Those early days moved the store into a “new normal,” Saine said — “evenings are quieter and safety protocols remain in place while personal interaction continues to take a hit.”
“Like our customers, we wear masks daily,” he said. “Unfortunately they can hide facial expressions we use to judge how our customers are thinking and feeling. Once the pandemic subsides and sheds its isolating precaution, I think we’ll realize just how lucky we are to interact freely and fully.”
The store has since returned to its normal hours, and Saine said he’s proud to have been open through everything that’s happened.
One of the biggest pieces of advice he said he’d give to others it to understand how important safety and health are and that doing those things right in your business will make your customers feel more comfortable to shop there.
He also said he learned that “sometimes employee retention is about time, not money” and that reserves are important.
“The bottom line, my small business COVID-19 approach was to be flexible, nimble and resilient,” he said. “We’re a resilient business today, and I hope we will be in another 12 years.”
