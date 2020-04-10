WINCHESTER — They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and local business owners hoping to keep their heads above water are getting creative or finding new ways to do business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Stickley, owner of Runners’ Retreat on the Loudoun Street Mall, watched his sales wither away during the last half of March as he and his staff sought ways to meet the community’s need for running footwear and accessories.
With restaurants shut down or offering only curbside pick-up or delivery, Stickley said there’s a perception that businesses on Winchester’s walking mall are closed.
“The assumption is everyone’s closed. But we’ve been here through it all,” he said. “There are some of us down here trying desperately hard to stay open. The only chance we’ve got is to stay open and give it our best shot.”
So, Stickley turned to using online sales more. And then he got wind of a new opportunity: virtual shoe fittings.
“It never would have crossed my mind prior to all this,” he said about virtual fittings, which came through the grapevine from another running store via one of his vendors.
The fittings can be done through Zoom, and customers can find the shoe that best fits them while working with an associate. Shoes can then be set aside for pick up or delivery or even shipped for free.
Stickley also said his shop is working on a Virtual Couch to 5K plan that will be added to the store’s website when it’s completed. The program will give new runners a guide to follow, he said.
Other local businesses have turned to using programs like Zoom or Skype to help provide their services while allowing customers to stay at home.
One such business is Creature Comfort Inn, a pet boarding facility in Strasburg.
Business at Creature Comfort Inn went from “a full house for spring break and Easter” down to just one dog, said owner Tammy Orndorff.
While the facility is still open daily for doggy day care, grooming and boarding needs, with a 50% discount for boarding and day care for medical and emergency workers, Orndorff has changed some of her services.
She now offers virtual dog training sessions via Skype.
“This is something that I’ve implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “I can still do some one-on-one lessons here at my facility, but that is on a case-by-case basis. I am still offering my three-week board and train as well with video lessons.”
Virtual life has become the new norm for many residents and local businesses.
For instance, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Winchester is offering sales via Facebook Shop (facebook.com/winchesterrestore/shop) and eBay (winchesterrestore.ebay.com). Twice as Nice Consignment is also offering sales on Facebook (facebook.com/twiceisniceconsignmentboutique/).
Plenty of outlets are doing orders for items and offering delivery or pick up, like Family Thrift Store in Front Royal, which will load furniture and appliances upon pick up or deliver it.
Other shops that have seen a decline in business, like Champion Tattoo Co. in Strasburg, have switched their focus to selling things like T-shirts or gift cards for future use.
Facebook shopping has become a good outlet for some businesses, but it comes with the challenges of engaging customers without seeing them face-to-face.
The owners of Ole Timer’s Antiques in Front Royal said they’ve been working to post items throughout the day on their Facebook page and then setting up appointments for pick up.
Though business has been slow, they’re hopeful.
“We are 72 years old, we get very little Social Security; the shop is our main source of income,” the owners said through Facebook messenger. “Thank God we are Christians. We are depending on God to keep our doors open. Faith and hope is what we’re counting on.”
One store has found success with its customer base via Facebook.
Thinker Toys on the Loudoun Street Mall, owned by Aaron Bowman, has been posting items and doing orders for customers. The store remains closed to the public, but he has been able to either post items on Facebook or help customers via phone or email to find the right toy or stay-at-home games.
“Most people coming into the store before all this might not have had a certain item in mind, but a kid or a person in mind. That’s a hard experience to give if we’re closed,” he said. “It’s definitely not like being open, especially when you’re in an area like the walking mall where you rely on mostly foot traffic when the weather’s nice. But we’re doing what we can.”
One recent success story Bowman shared was a mother who gave Bowman the ages of her two young sons and some gift suggestions. He was then able to put together an assortment of items for an Easter gift for the children.
“I’ve had a number of people who know us and have been customers for a while and they trust us and they keep buying,” he said. “They seem to be happy to still have the option (to shop with Thinker Toys).”
The changes don’t end with shopping, though.
Ali Marangoni, owner of Bullseye Retirement Solutions in Middletown, said she was pleasantly surprised to find many of her clients are comfortable communicating online.
“My prospective clientele would normally be considered less technologically savvy, but I am finding that more and more seniors are using smartphones and social media to stay connected with their kids and grandchildren,” she said. “This has provided a great opportunity for me to reach out through Facebook ad campaigns and FaceTime for virtual meetings.”
Many local business owners agree that they’re doing things they never would have imagined before COVID-19. But, they said, they’re thankful for finding new ways to do business.
“If you were to tell me 10 years ago that I would be FaceTiming with a 65-year old I met on Facebook about their Medicare, I would have thought you were completely crazy,” Marangoni said.
