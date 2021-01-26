WINCHESTER — On Dec. 31, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's Valley Assistance Network completed the three-and-a-half-month distribution of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to local residents.
A total of $400,000 was allocated to 195 households in Winchester. Of that amount:
- $275,000 was used for rent and mortgage assistance.
- $5,000 was used for temporary lodging at hotels.
- $120,000 was used for past-due utility payments (electric, water, gas, oil).
A total of $255,000 was allocated to 134 households in Frederick County. Of that amount:
- $170,000 was used for rent and mortgage assistance.
- $85,000 was used for past-due utility payments (electric, water, gas, oil).
According to data released by Valley Assistance Network, 329 families in Winchester and Frederick County — representing more than 1,000 local residents — received CARES Act funding distributed by the United Way NSV. Among the recipients, 59% identified themselves as white, 24% were Black, 9% were Hispanic or Latino and 1% were Asian. Eight percent of recipients identified their race as "other" and an additional 8% declined to answer the question.
Recipients worked in the following fields:
- Hospitality (restaurants, retail, hotels, personal services, etc.) — 126 people
- Education and health services — 70 people
- Manufacturing — 41 people
- Transportation — 31 people
- Professional and business services (janitorial, animal care, call centers, temporary workers, etc.) — 21 people
- Construction — 19 people
A total of 672 assistance applications were processed. Of those, 426 were approved while 246 were denied for being incomplete or ineligible.
For more information, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.