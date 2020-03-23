WINCHESTER — Local and regional chamber of commerces are working to listen to the business community and offer solutions and answers as they become available during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Many chambers are sending out surveys to businesses, asking businesses if they’re being affected and how, what specific actions the business has taken to address COVID-19 issues and how the chamber can best assist the business community during the situation.
The Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce reported 75 respondents to its survey over three days. After going through the surveys, President and CEO Sharon Baroncelli said 88% of respondents have been impacted by COVID-19.
According to Baroncelli, respondents indicated the top three ways they’ve been impacted are: watching spending closely due to uncertainty; event and order cancellations; and a decrease in consumer demand.
She also noted manufacturing and large industry respondents indicated supply chain disruptions, workforce impacts and uncertainty and significant increase in demand for certain items.
Manufacturing companies and large businesses have asked for help with referrals and continuity plan support as well as help mitigating workforce challenges and finding more workers during the disruption.
There is also a general concern for health.
“Overall, all businesses responded they are concerned about their workforce becoming ill,” she said.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has said it has gained “fantastic traction” with its #TOVOpen4Biz campaign, which has included a public spreadsheet where businesses can put any updates to their normal services. That spreadsheet can be found at: https://bit.ly/3bauF6T.
“Our hope is to encourage all businesses, chamber member or not, to add their business to the list so our community can find all the necessary resources in one place,” Ashley Miller, Director of Marketing and Communications with Top of Virginia, said. “Our goal is to reach as many businesses as we can.”
Miller said surveys have also been sent out on behalf of statewide organizations, such as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
Business owners and their employees still feel in the dark on some things, based various social media posts.
“We’re most concerned about measures to shorten the amount of time this pandemic will have on businesses. Shuttering for a short window and returning to normal operation soon is preferable to having to limp along for months. That would be unsustainable and would likely cause the close of the business,” Victoria Kidd, owner of Hideaway Cafe in Winchester, said on Facebook. “Knowing that restaurants like Hideaway Cafe are economically critical and employ almost 10% of working residents nationwide, what mechanisms are in place for lawmakers to get actual feedback from business owners, versus assuming SBA loans and differed payments on taxes and utilities are enough to save our enterprises?”
While revisions to the Small Business Administration disaster loan process was announced Friday, Miller said she’s unsure of any specific portal for lawmakers but anyone can reach out to those lawmakers in their area via email, Facebook and/or office phone lines.
Aside from small businesses, Miller said private sector companies that have goods for purchase or contract that could assist with response should email vest.logistics@vdem.virginia.gov and register in Virginia’s eVA run by the Department of General Services.
Baroncelli said survey respondents in Shenandoah County have been asking for help in working to innovate together and find new ways to support local businesses and companies as well as outlets to financial information and support, such as loans and help finding more ways to sell products or services online.
Miller said Top of Virginia is monitoring local, state and federal issues and will continue updating its website with resources at regionalchamber.biz.
This week, Miller added, the Marketing Mind Share virtual meeting for Top of Virginia will be held with Christine Kriz, Director of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, “to discuss the importance of communication during a time like this, and we are tentatively working on a virtual Town Hall with some community partners and members.”
Miller said it is the hope of the chamber “to offer virtual platforms for our members to keep the discussion going.”
Baroncelli said the Shenandoah chamber is coordinating with schools, the Department of Social Services and the Shenandoah Community Foundation to partner and form a central information depository for items such as groceries, meals, and other community support needs for our vulnerable populations. More information on those partnerships will be available next week, she said.
For more information regarding chamber surveys, visit your local chamber of commerce’s website.
