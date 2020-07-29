WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that the DMV location at 4050 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County will reopen Aug. 3 by appointment only.
DMV offices statewide closed on March 18 by order of the governor to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The process of reopening DMV offices began in May.
On Monday, the DMV said it will open five more offices for appointments starting Aug. 3, including the Frederick County location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Also opening are DMV offices in Clintwood, Petersburg, Rocky Mount and Suffolk.
These offices will offer specific services for those with appointments only. To learn about open DMV locations and to schedule an appointment, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.
