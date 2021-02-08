WINCHESTER — The city’s Economic Development Department and Lord Fairfax Community College’s Small Business Development Center told area employers on Thursday that Virginia’s temporary COVID-19 safety regulations are now permanent workplace standards.
According to the state Department of Labor and Industry‘s Occupational Safety and Health requirements that went into effect on Jan. 27, employers must file a report with the Virginia Department of Health within 24 hours of any two or more employees testing positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus within a 14-day period.
If three or more employees test positive within a 14-day period, employers must also notify the Department of Labor and Industry within 24 hours.
After an initial outbreak of two or more positive COVID-19 employees, all subsequent cases must be reported to the Virginia Department of Health. However, outbreaks of three or more employees only have to be reported once to the Department of Labor and Industry, even if additional workers test positive within the 14-day window.
Once an outbreak is considered closed by the state Department of Health, any subsequent outbreaks must be reported as new incidents, the Occupational Safety and Health regulations state.
Other requirements are as follows:
Face masks worn by employers and staff must be comprised of at least two layers, washable, fit snugly, completely cover the nose and mouth and have no exhalation vents or valves. Neck gaiters are considered acceptable under the new permanent standard.
Businesses with workers deemed by the state as having medium, high and very high risks of exposure to the coronavirus must offer employee training in the permanent safety regulations no later than March 26.
Companies that employ 11 or more people and have at least one worker with a medium, high or very high risk of COVID-19 exposure are required to complete a written Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan by March 26.
“Social distancing” is now referred to as “physical distancing.” The rule about workers being separated by at least 6 feet of distance has not changed.
Failure to adhere to the state’s permanent standards could result in a business being penalized by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
“When you are able, please familiarize yourself with the newly released Final Permanent Standard for Infectious Prevention ...” Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Shirley Dodson wrote in an email Thursday to area employers. “This new standard may impact your operations.”
For additional information, call the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center at 540-868-7094 or visit lfsbdc.org.
(3) comments
Gotta remember, Joe, it's only a "dictatorship" if it's NOT a Leftist in charge! Gov. Blackface is CCP/DNC approved, so we know it's what is best for us, regardless of how many private businesses it ruins...
Permanent??? So, when the pandemic subsides, the masses must continue to bow to the supreme leader of the People's Socialist Republic of Virginia?
Yes, that's right Joe, you have to wear a mask till you die. You nailed it alright. Genius.
