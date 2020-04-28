WINCHESTER — As businesses continue to navigate having their employees working from home, Tom Stamulis is working to lend a hand when it comes to protecting against cyberattacks.
Stamulis, owner and director of True North Group in Winchester, specializes in helping businesses with cybersecurity. Right now he is working in conjunction with the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center to host a webinar on cyberattacks at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested can register at https://lfsbdc.org/has-your-business-been-impacted-by-covid-19/.
“I wanted to provide them some ideas but also raise their awareness,” he said. “You have a lot of business owners who have to be regulated by state or federal entities with how they have to protect their data. In a controlled environment, you can follow those guidelines. But once you have people working remotely, that puts you at risk.”
In addition to raising awareness about potential problems, he wants to offer solutions.
Beyond Wednesday’s presentation, Stamulis will provide free services to small and medium-sized businesses on keeping track of network activity.
Stamulis, who has a background in cybersecurity working with larger companies, moved to the Winchester area in 2018 to open his own firm focusing on small and medium businesses. That work has amplified during COVID-19.
Stamulis said most businesses typically have one space where employees gather for work. Now, though, many employees are working from home to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“Once the stay-at-home order was issued, if you had a company with three branch offices and 50 employees, they immediately went to 50 branch offices, if you think about it. That really changes how you do things. Some of the employers may have had enough company-owned equipment and deployed laptops, some may have had a mixture of laptops and desktops but there are a lot of companies that don’t have enough computers and have employees using their own,” he said. “That really creates a big change because you don’t have that same level of control or visibility on what you’re employees are doing, how they’re accessing your data and knowing if they’re secure.”
Beyond that, Stamulis pointed out that many companies have data protected on their networks and are regulated by state or federal government entities. That’s typically easily to regulate under one roof, Stamulis said.
“The problem that we have right now is it’s very hard to check (cyber-security) systems to make sure that they’re properly patched, that they haven’t downloaded a piece of malware or a virus,” he said. “The only way you can do that with a remote employee is to try and scan from your network and it becomes very challenging.”
To do that, Stamulis said all the employees would need to be online and tunneling to the company’s system or VPN — or virtual private network — and then the person doing the scans would need to scan all the tunnels to connect to all devices.
That, in turn, slows down internet speed and hinders productivity through the VPN, Stamulis said.
So, Stamulis is offering to take care of that for employers.
“I have a way to scan all of their external networks, like a health check, for free every week, provide them a report and continue to scan them until Aug. 1,” he said. “That would basically give small and medium business owners some visibility on their external networks so that all of their external controls and protection are in place and are operating the way they expect them to.”
Stamulis said he also has an ability to install cloud agents into devices that will send reports about security, regardless whether it’s connected to a specific VPN or not.
These services, depending on the size of the network, can cost up to a few thousand dollars, Stamulis said, but he’s offering the services for free to anyone who signs up with him through May 30.
“Hopefully it will alleviate some stress. This is just one way to make sure their systems are secure. That way they don’t have to deal with some type of cyber incident or cyber breach if they’re working on restarting their businesses,” he said. “I think companies should step back a little bit and focus on some of the risks that they are bringing on by allowing their employees to work from home and that they’re being diligent in putting together some guidance.”
For more information, visit https://tngllc.com/.
