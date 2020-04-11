WINCHESTER — Field hospitals set up as alternative care sites for an overflow of coronavirus patients at Winchester Medical Center and freezer trucks serving as temporary morgues.
Those are the grim, worst-case scenarios, according to pandemic plans created by Winchester and Frederick County governments.
Virginia's peak infection period is expected to begin on April 20, according to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. An estimate on March 29 by Adm. Brett P. Giroir, assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services, lists three infection scenarios.
The worst-case scenario, in which there is no social distancing or closures, is about 2.67 million infections in Virginia. With moderate closures and social distancing, the estimate is nearly 402,000 infections. The best-case scenario, involving strict closures and social distancing, is about 44,500.
The Virginia Department of Health pandemic plan, written last year and updated in February, predicts 30,164 hospitalizations statewide over eight weeks during a moderate pandemic, but said the numbers could be significantly higher if it's more severe. The department says there will be at least two pandemic waves and "localities should be prepared to rely on their own resources to respond."
On Friday, nearly 1.6 million people had been infected worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center and more than 100,000 had died. In Virginia, 4,509 people have been diagnosed and 121 have died, according to the VDH.
The city of Winchester’s pandemic plan was written in 2009 in response to the H1N1 swine flu, but it remains chillingly prescient given the shortages of beds and medical supplies nationally.
“The impact of a pandemic could be pervasive and unlike any emergency our society has faced in modern times," the plan said. “There may be critical shortages of healthcare resources such as staffed hospital beds, mechanical ventilators, morgue capacity, temporary holding sites with refrigeration for storage of bodies and other resources.”
The Winchester plan predicts local funeral homes could be overwhelmed and bodies may be stored in refrigerated trucks or buildings. Volunteers may be sought to dig graves and cremations could ramp up.
Preparations are underway at Winchester Medical Center. Mark H. Merrill, Valley Health CEO and president, said staff is developing projections on the peak local infection rate. He said the the 495-bed hospital, which stopped elective surgeries on March 23 to save resources, can currently treat up to 84 coronavirus patients, but is working on ways to accommodate more.
The hospital has 458 doctors, 1,200 nurses, according to hospital spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. It also has 162 advance-practice clinicians, which includes nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
On April 2 outside the hospital emergency room entrance, a car with an elderly woman suspected of being infected with COVID-19 pulled up and was met by a team of nurses in personal protective equipment (PPE). The woman was placed in a wheelchair and wheeled to the rear of the emergency room to prevent her from possibly contaminating patients being treated for other ailments. It was a scene likely to be repeated frequently in coming months.
Near where the woman was wheeled in was an approximately 10-foot high, 15-foot wide tent that will be used to treat an overflow of patients. While the hospital has experienced shortages of PPE that have occurred nationally, Jennifer Murray, hospital emergency room nursing director, said she's grateful there has been time for staff to study how other hospitals have coped.
"We're just lucky that we can start to look at those scenarios before we could, unfortunately, get hit," said Murray, who oversees 80 emergency room nurses. "Many health care systems around the country did not have that opportunity."
Dr. Charles C. Turnbull, one of 28 emergency room doctors at the hospital, said the staff is trying to maximize limited resources to provide good care. He said alternate sites or a field hospital would only be a last resort, but he didn't rule them out.
Potential sites include the James R. Wilkins Center Athletics and Events Center as well as the Health and Life Sciences Building Health Professions Building at Shenandoah University, if the U.S, Army Corps of Engineers approves them, according to university spokeswoman Becky Layne.
The Army Corps has evaluated 41 sites statewide, according to Tammie Smith, a VDH spokeswoman. She said in an email that she was unsure if any sites in Winchester have been evaluated yet.
Clarke County is still drafting its pandemic plan and is in the early stages of scouting locations for alternative care sites or a field hospital, according to Brian Lichty, county director of fire and emergency management services. He said D.G. Cooley Elementary School is a possible site. Considerations include electrical generators, utilities, number of bathrooms and the size of the parking lot.
The county is also looking at locations to house healthy people whose relatives are infected and are self-quarantining at home. Lichty said the former school administration building across from Clarke County Public Schools administration building could be used.
Chester Lauck, Frederick County deputy emergency management coordinator, said local emergency management officials are more accustomed to dealing with natural disasters like flooding and storms. The invisible nature of the virus and the problem of infections present unique challenges like limiting access to public meetings. Another is finding locations for homeless people to self-quarantine if they have mild virus symptoms.
Among the contingencies being planned for is what happens when city and county employees are too sick to work. For instance, garbage still needs to be picked up if sanitation workers get sick. And what happens if a water purification operator, a highly specialized job, gets sick?
Scott Kensinger, Winchester emergency management coordinator, said workers at the water plant are being trained if they need to substitute for sick co-workers. City department heads are also drafting plans of who can fill in when needed. "They build their contingencies based on the expertise in their fields," Kensinger said.
Kensinger said with a local surge expected and a vaccine at least a year away — potential vaccine shortages are another possible problem to contend with — the need for social distancing and isolation is crucial to slowing infections from the virus.
"Right now, it's running so fast that we can't keep up with it," he said. "Everybody's scrambling to do the best they can because nothing like this has been seen since 1918 and the Spanish flu."
The IHME has been consistently wrong, massively so, on every projection it has made. Virginia likely reached the peak two days ago. And these temporary hospitals being set up for the worst case scenarios have been little-used, if at all. The major impact of the virus will be to severely damage our health care infrastructure in the future. Hospitals forced to cancel all elective procedures and get ready for this virus are being greatly underused, and nurses and doctors are being furloughed in many localities. It does not bode well for the future because of the panic-driven craziness.
Thousands dead. It ain't just the flu, bro.
20-60,000 die in the US in an average flu year. Not there yet.
We have a right to know how many COVID-19 patients that WMC has and has had. There is not one single reason to withhold that information from the community. WMC cannot use privacy as the reason. Why? That is covered under HIPAA. Under HIPPA, protected health information (PHI) is any piece of information in an individual’s medical record that was created, used, or disclosed during the course of diagnosis or treatment that can be used to **personally identify** them. Simply telling us the numbers of patients does not disclose PHI in an way, shape, or form. But they already know that. So tell us the number.
Mister Anderson, you should now by now, in this enlightened, progressive day and age, that we are only allowed the rights that our gov't allows us to have.
Obfuscation, misdirection, and straight up lying are the order of the day for 99.9% of bureaucracies...
