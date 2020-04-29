WINCHESTER — What started as a way to find a visual for a fundraising project has turned into a way to spread some daily positivity for local photographer Kerri Lane.
Lane, who owns Kerri Lane Studio in Winchester in addition to serving the area as a real estate agent, has been recreating popular movie posters with her family and sharing them on social media for others to enjoy.
It began simply enough as Lane was working on a project that had her taking photos of families on their porches during quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus. She was using funds as a fundraiser to help Hideaway Cafe, she said, and she wanted to create a visual to get the word out.
So, she superimposed a picture of her husband’s head onto a “John Wick” movie poster.
“I said, oh, we should make more of these, because they’re so funny,” Lane said. “They cracked me up.”
So, she and her husband recreated “The Notebook.”
“I told my husband to get in the shower, fully dressed and we’re going to recreate this movie poster,” Lane said. “And he’s such a good sport, so we were soaking wet, standing in the shower, trying to do this movie poster.”
Lane said she takes all of the photos and does all of the editing on her cellphone. They’re meant to be spoofs, she said.
“It’s super cheesy, and I try to keep it super cheesy,” she said. “I use my cellphone, start to finish — I take the pictures with my cellphone and do all of my terrible editing on the cellphone. If you purposely make it funny, it’s funny. But if you try to make it good and it’s bad, it’s just terrible.”
She changes the titles, too. One example was when she turned “The Terminator” into “The Bloominator” for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. She’s also turned “The Shining” into “The Hoarding” and recreated “Pulp Fiction” with “COVID Fiction.”
One recreation of “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector” was turned into “Shawn the TP Guy: Quarantine Inspector.” That one actually got a laugh and a fist bump emoji on social media from Larry the Cable Guy himself.
“People are sharing them, and they’re definitely into them,” Lane said.
Lane said she never thought she’d find herself recreating movie posters in the midst of a pandemic, but she said she’s glad she’s been able to provide some smiles.
“It gives me something to do, and it’s been entertaining for all of us,” she said. “It feels good. When you get people saying they look forward to something, it makes you feel like you’re bringing some smiles and giggles to those stuck at home.”
You can find Lane’s recreations on Facebook at her Kerri Lane Studio page.
Well done!
