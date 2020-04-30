WINCHESTER — The local business community has continued to come together in the midst of COVID-19, and Signet Marketing has followed suit.
The Winchester-based screen printing company has been producing and selling “Keep It Local” T-shirts promoting 15 local businesses. All the profits made from the shirt sales have been evenly distributed to each of the 15 businesses with Signet not collecting any profit.
“We wanted to try and do this to give back and help this community that’s always been so supportive of other businesses,” Dave Kent, Vice President at Signet, said. “That’s one of the things we think is one of the positives — all these people coming together to help.”
The T-shirt says “Eat. Drink. Shop. Winchester. Keep It Local” on the front with the 15 businesses listed on the back.
Those wishing to order shirts can follow the link on the Signet Marketing Facebook page.
Kent said Signet created a Facebook post and asked residents to share it and suggest businesses to receive support as long as they followed two criteria — the business had lecithin 50 employees and had a brick and mortar place of business.
The businesses with the most votes through shares and comments were chosen to be on the T-shirt, Kent said.
Being able to provide support during times like these is what makes communities like Winchester special, he added.
“It’s just so much different out here,” he said. “Growing up and not seeing that sense of community as much, it’s shown constantly here. We know there are folks worse off than us right now, so we want to help them. Everyone is doing the same. The community has been great to us, too.”
Signet is not unlike the businesses they’re helping support, either.
When COVID-19 hit the area, Signet lost about 80% of its business in about a week.
“Pretty much everything has changed. A lot of companies just stopped. Schools, sports leagues, Apple Blossom, all those orders got canceled,” he said. “It’s like that for almost everyone for the most part. We know that the majority of restaurants and small businesses are in the same boats as us.”
Signet has been in business in the Winchester area for more than 30 years, and it’s that community love that has kept it going, even in the midst of a pandemic, Kent said.
The company is still doing things like embroidered bags for Mother’s Day, senior yard signs for the Class of 2020, embroideries for health care workers’ scrubs or a wellness care package, and helping with T-shirts for schools’ proms, among other things.
“We’re just trying to fill the voids that have now been created,” he said.
