WINCHESTER — As public parks gradually begin to reopen facilities across the state, local pools remain closed to the general public while team practices, lap swimming and various swimming lessons are being allowed.
Jim Barnett Park in Winchester reopened its outdoor pool June 1 for swim team practices and lap swimming. Fitness classes at the pool are tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to the parks and recreation portion of the City of Winchester’s website.
The outdoor pool at the park, located at 1001 E. Cork St., is currently allowing 24 swimmers for lap swimming at a time. Patrons will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis between 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 5 to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. A waitlist will be started once capacity is reached, if patrons are willing to wait.
Daily admission for lap swimmers is $7 for adults, $6.50 for students and $6 for senior citizens and military members.
“Social distancing is required at all times. We are not taking advanced reservations for lap swim or classes and lap swimmers will not be subject to time limits,” the website said. “We understand that this may cause frustration, but we certainly appreciate your understanding and help in making sure that we follow all current health and safety guidelines.”
Starting Wednesday, various fitness classes will be offered with a capacity of 14 people per class on the same first-come, first-served basis. No registrations or reservations will be taken.
In Clarke County, the outdoor pool at Chet Hobert Park is open for lap swimming, diving, exercise and instruction while maintaining a 10-foot physical distancing guideline.
Registration for aquatic programs at the pool began June 5. Lessons are being made available for all ages.
“All schedules are subject to change per the Governor’s directions as the situation evolves. Please refrain from using the park facilities if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 which may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” the park’s portion of the county’s website said. “Please remember no gatherings larger than 50 at any Park facilities or fields are permitted during Phase 2. Thank you for your cooperation and we look forward to seeing you at the park.”
Frederick County pools at Sherando and Clearbrook parks are set to reopen today for various swimming lesson groups. Registration is open under the parks portion of the county’s website.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Operations Stacy Herbaugh said previously swim instructors won’t be in physical contact with children learning to swim and parents or guardians will be relied on to protect children in the pool.
For more information on individual pools and specific lessons and programs being made available, visit the parks portion of Clarke County’s, Frederick County’s or the City of Winchester’s websites.
