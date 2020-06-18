WINCHESTER — COVID-19 has compelled organizers of one of the region’s most popular annual fundraising competitions to think outside of the box.
Due to social-distancing concerns, next month’s Liberty 5K and Kids Run in Winchester has been reimagined as a virtual event where people can still race, but not as a collective group.
Race director Jeremy Sanders of Winchester said this week the fundraiser usually attracts “well over 500 participants and spectators. It starts and ends in Jim Barnett Park and runs through Shenandoah University. With COVID-19 and the uncertainty of how to manage a large crowd, virtual was the way to go.”
For a three-day period starting July 3, Sanders said, participants can run 3.1 miles for the 5K or one mile for the Kids Run. They can start and finish anywhere they choose, but must track their own time and distance using a GPS-enabled device such as a watch or smartphone, then upload the data to the event’s website in order to rank their results against other competitors.
Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each event, and random drawings will be held for additional prizes including shoes from Runners’ Retreat on the Loudoun Street Mall, a month of coaching from Runner In Training of Frederick County and T-shirts from the Run Winchester organization.
Additionally, all race participants will receive a complimentary race T-shirt that they can pick up at a later date at the War Memorial Building in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park.
“I think with the combination of great prizes, the ability to compete against other runners even if not lining up together on race day, and the race T-shirt, runners will have a great time speeding around their neighborhoods over the Fourth of July weekend,” Sanders said.
The Liberty 5K and Kids Mile are fundraisers for the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, Shenandoah Valley Runners and a nonprofit founded by Sanders and his wife Jennifer, The Lucas Fund, which is named in memory of their infant son, Lucas Carson Sanders.
“He was born prematurely with a condition called hydrops fetalis,” Jeremy Sanders said. “On September 18, 2004, he was delivered but his lungs were not developed enough to sustain him.”
The baby died a few hours later in the University of Virginia’s neonatal intensive care unit in Charlottesville.
“We set up a memorial fund in his name that went to helping other babies and families at the UVA NICU,” Jeremy Sanders said. “The fund didn’t really take off outside of our families’ donations until I started running in 2011. When I started running, I pledged to donate one dollar for every mile I ran each month. It started as just a few dollars and miles a month, and has grown to as much as $350 and miles a month. Besides my own personal donations, the Liberty 5k and other fundraisers have helped to raise over $60,000 for the UVA NICU.”
Spence Sells Homes of Winchester is the title sponsor for this year’s Liberty 5K, and Valley Health of Winchester is the lead sponsor for the Kids Mile.
Registration costs $20 for the Liberty 5K and $10 for the Kids Mile. For more information or to sign up, visit liberty5kwinchester.com.
