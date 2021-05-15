WINCHESTER — Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County school divisions are all planning to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students and their parents or guardians.
The school divisions are working with the Lord Fairfax Health District to organize the clinics, because the Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for use on an emergency basis for 12- to 15-year-olds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also signed off on the expanded usage of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, allowing them to start receiving the vaccine two days ago.
Winchester Public Schools will hold a vaccine clinic for students ages 12 and up at from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Handley High School. Parents, guardians and caretakers of WPS students are eligible to get a vaccine, too.
Students, families and staff have been notified on how to register for the clinic. As of Friday, an estimated 100 people have signed up for about 600 available slots. A consent form must be signed for anyone 17 years old or younger.
Frederick County Public Schools is planning a vaccine clinic for students age 16 and up and their parents/guardians on June 2 at James Wood Middle School. The division is working to inform families about the clinic and how to register.
Clarke County Public Schools doesn’t have a clinic scheduled yet, but CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the division will likely announce one soon. Parents will be notified when more details are available. The clinic will probably be held on a Friday at one of the division’s four schools when no in-person classes are scheduled, Bishop added.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene said it’s important to hold vaccine clinics at schools, because it’s a strong form of outreach for youngsters who are now eligible for the vaccine. He also said schools are a place that parents trust. At a school vaccine clinic held in Strasburg earlier this week, Greene said several people told him they would not likely have sought a COVID-19 vaccination for their child unless it was facilitated by the school system.
WPS Director of Student Support Services Judy McKiernan agrees.
“Schools are where so many of our families feel safe and there are issues around safety with this vaccination, so I think we’re an excellent match to help lessen that barrier,” she said.
The Lord Fairfax Health District, which includes Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, has fully vaccinated 30.4% of the health district’s population of 240,000, with 39% having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Increasing the eligibility to ages 12-15 will help the health district improve its overall vaccination rate, Greene said.
“Every shot that someone gets helps herd immunity,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.