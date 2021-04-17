WINCHESTER — Frederick County, Clarke County and Winchester Public Schools will hold outdoor in-person commencement ceremonies for high school graduates in June.
Last year, seniors couldn’t graduate together as a class due to gathering restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, area high schools held mini ceremonies for each graduate, allowing each student to individually receive a diploma and get a photo in their cap and gown. Frederick County Public Schools also held a graduation drive-through parade at each of its three high schools in June.
But as of Friday, each division has confirmed it will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony with a limited number of visitors due to the governor’s health and safety guidelines for commencement events.
FCPS graduating seniors at Sherando, Millbrook and James Wood high schools will be allowed to have six guest tickets that they can give to family and friends.
A ticket is required for admission. The graduation will also be live streamed on the respective school’s Facebook page.
Millbrook High School’s graduation will be at 6 p.m. June 16 at Millbrook Pioneer Stadium. The rain date is June 17 at 9 a.m.
Sherando High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. June 17 at Arrowhead Stadium. The rain date is June 18 at 9 a.m.
James Wood High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. June 18 at Kelican Stadium. The rain date is June 19 at 9 a.m.
Everyone attending graduation is required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and maintain proper physical distancing. At FCPS graduations, no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 in the 10 days prior to the ceremony or a known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the 14 days prior to a ceremony will be allowed to attend. Graduating students and their families will receive more information on graduation as the date nears.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine said in a statement he’s excited to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021.
“Although there will be a number of health and safety protocols in place as we continue to deal with the pandemic, each event will be a wonderful celebration of the accomplishments of our seniors as well as the patience, flexibility and resilience they have demonstrated while completing their studies and earning their diplomas during a global pandemic that has greatly impacted their high school experience for more than a year,” Sovine said.
Clarke County High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. June 10 in Feltner Stadium. Capacity will be limited to 30% of the stadium, for a total of 900 guests, per the governor’s most recent executive order, said Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
More details on the event will be announced to graduates and their families in the near future, he added.
Handley High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Handley Bowl. Handley graduates will receive six tickets each to distribute to guests. Four tickets will be for guests to sit on the field and two will be for overflow in the stands.
WPS will follow the governor’s guidelines for graduation ceremonies, and more details will be made available soon, said Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
