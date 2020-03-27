WINCHESTER — Earlier this month, Amelia Newman, 12, won the 43rd Regional Spelling Bee with the expectation that she would compete in the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.
But those plans have been dashed over concerns about the coronavirus, with bee organizers suspending the national finals set for the week of May 24 near Washington, D.C. They say the event may be rescheduled, but nothing is certain.
“I was not surprised,” the Powhatan School seventh-grader said. “We did kind of have a hope that it would be rescheduled.”
She is still studying for the contest, even though it may feel a little pointless at the moment.
Since her regional spelling bee win on March 11, Amelia has been studying national bee vocabulary words about an hour each day, or about two columns of words. When she doesn’t know a definition, she looks up a word and is then quizzed on it by her parents.
The national bee includes a vocabulary section in addition to spelling.
“There’s a small percentage of a chance it’ll be rescheduled,” Amelia said about the national bee. “And if it isn’t and I keep studying, then, you know, I’ll have the best vocab of anyone around.”
If the bee is canceled this year, Amelia said she would be disappointed because she might not qualify next year. The bee only allows students who are in eighth grade and younger to participate, so next year is Amelia’s last chance to compete.
“I got into the national spelling bee. That might not happen again, so the one time I do, it’s not happening,” she said.
This was the first year Amelia participated in her school’s spelling bee, which she won, as well as the regional spelling bee.
“Maybe next year,” she said.
Amelia, who won the regional bee by spelling the word “laconic,” is glad she participated.
Her mother, Nadege Foofat, said she’s proud of her daughter for qualifying for the national spelling bee, and she understands why the contest was suspended.
“More importantly we want everyone to be safe,” Foofat said. “It’s more important that we flatten the curve and get over the coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.