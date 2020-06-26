WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic has halted travel plans for many people this year, but the tourism industry is starting to see signs of improvement, according to Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns.
Virginia is in the second phase its reopening plan. Phase 3 is set to begin Wednesday. When that occurs, entertainment venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity, the size of gatherings can increase from 50 to 250 people, and restaurants and nonessential retail establishments will be able to operate at 100% capacity.
But Kerns acknowledged that the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of most summer events that typically bring people — and their money — to the area.
“Those are drivers of attendance and drivers of people to our area,” Kerns told the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board on Thursday. “So that continues to hurt us, but that hurts everyone everywhere. There are no events going on pretty much anywhere in the United States.”
Kerns said the Winchester-Frederick County area is doing slightly better than the state average attracting people to hotels. Lodging revenues here are down 58.5%; statewide they’re down 60%.
“We are ahead of the state, but obviously we’ve got a long way to go to pre-pandemic numbers,” Kerns said.
Up until about a month ago, local hotel occupancy on the weekends was “really low,” Kerns said. Weekdays had the highest occupancy rates, but those numbers would “fall right off a cliff” on weekends, indicating that the city and county were still having business travelers during the week, but that leisure travel was “in the dumps,” he said.
“Now, starting about three weeks ago, that number started to come back up significantly,” Kerns noted. “And now our weekends are stronger than our weekdays. So that shows that our leisure component has rebounded pretty strongly in the last three weeks or so. ...We’ll monitor that trend. Those are encouraging numbers, because the leisure traveler is the one who spends a lot of money, so we like them to be here and spend that money.”
According to research conducted by Longwoods International, two weeks ago 69% of Americans said they were changing their travel plans in response to COVID-19, down from 85% on April 8.
“That’s still pretty high,” Kerns said.
Kerns said market research indicates many people have decided to drive instead of fly to their destination, which benefits the Shenandoah Valley. People taking road trips are stopping by the visitors bureau on Pleasant Valley Road, he added.
Research also shows travelers are more likely to support businesses with thorough cleaning and hygiene practices in response to COVID-19, including staff using personal protective equipment.
But a recent call with directors from the Southeast Tourism Society indicated there is concern about COVID cases rebounding in southern states. Kerns said some visitor centers have needed to shutdown again over virus concerns.
“Fortunately Virginia is not in that space right now,” Kerns said.
Also at the meeting, board member Lani Pendleton said The BCF Agency of Virginia Beach, which was developing a marketing campaign to boost tourism revenues in Winchester and Frederick County, will cease to exist by July 10. She said the agency has faced financial struggles in wake of the pandemic.
Last fall, BCF sent a team to the area to get to know the community and its attractions, then a marketing plan was completed with messaging and designs for print and online ads.
Although the marketing plan has been created, Kerns said the bureau will need to hire another agency to print the advertisements and shoot promotional videos and photos. Kerns said BCF’s contract was not to exceed $99,000. At this point, about $65,000 has been spent, leaving approximately $35,000 for the bureau to hire another agency to finish the job.
