WINCHESTER — All five localities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley saw a drop in local unemployment rates for February, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
But with initial unemployment claims spiking in late March, local rates are likely to go back up when the data for March is released in the coming weeks.
The region continued to rank in the top half of the state in terms of the lowest rates, as well.
Frederick County continued to lead the charge in the region with a rate of 3.8% for February, which ranked fourth-best in Virginia. It was tied for fifth place in January with a rate of 4.1%.
Clarke County’s rate of 4.0%, which was down 0.2%, ranked eighth for February while Winchester’s rate of 4.8%, down 0.1%, ranked 38th.
Shenandoah County ranked 38th in Virginia with a 4.8% rate in February, which was 0.4% lower than the previous month. The county previously ranked 46th.
Warren County’s rate dropped to 5.0%, down 0.3, and was ranked 50th in February after holding the 49th spot in January.
Overall, seven localities — Madison County, Falls Church, Poquoson, Frederick County, Matthews County, Montgomery County and Rappahannock County — all had rates below 4.0% for February.
Meanwhile, three localities — Hopewell, Emporia and Petersburg — all had double-digit rates.
Madison County remained the lowest rate in Virginia at 3.4% while Petersburg remained the highest at 14.3%.
The unemployment rate for the United States in February was 6.2%.
Data from January showed that rates across the state were slightly up, likely due in large part to a decrease in seasonal jobs after the holiday season.
In the region, rates went up in Shenandoah County the most, going from 4.8% in December to 5.2% in January. Rates also went up in Frederick County (4.0% to 4.1%) and Winchester (4.8% to 4.9%). Rates managed to go down in Clarke County (4.3% to 4.1%) and stayed the same in Warren County (5.3%).
