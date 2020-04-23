Having been involved with Winchester Baseball since 1986, this spring is certainly not what league president Bob Brown is used to.
“You certainly understand with the health issues, but we’d like to be playing,” said Brown in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s a different way of life right now. The kids miss it, and some of us old folks miss it, too.”
Baseball and softball fields that ordinarily would be filled by the pinging sounds of aluminum bats are silent right now in Virginia because of COVID-19. If children do get a chance to play in the summer, Brown and the other three local presidents of youth baseball and softball say the plan will be to focus on regular-season play and not all-star play, though the number of people each league had registered in March could drop noticeably due to availability issues in June.
Nationally, Little League Baseball and Softball — which caters to children age 4-16 — has postponed all activities until at least May 11. Babe Ruth League — which is for children 4-18 — has not released an official date to permit play, though it hopes to make a decision between May 1-15.
Regardless, Virginia youth baseball and softball players are sidelined through at least June 10. That’s the end date of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order for Virginia, which includes a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
Winchester Baseball has approximately 40 teams and 300 players in its organization and competes in Babe Ruth (Virginia’s District 9, which has four leagues). Frederick County American (395 players on 36 teams), Frederick County National (412 players on 41 teams) and Clarke County (approximately 240-250 players on 24 teams) each compete in Little League and are in Virginia’s District 3, which consists of 15 leagues.
The various World Series for each of these organizations are mostly scheduled for August, including the most famous tournament of them all, the Little League World Series for 10-12-year-olds in Williamsport, Pa. That tournament has been scheduled for Aug. 20-30.
But there’s nothing set in stone about that tournament, or the various state and regional tournaments that lead up to each World Series. That’s why local leagues plan on focusing on the regular-season competition that would be well underway at this point if not for COVID-19.
Practices were supposed to begin on March 15 for Frederick County American and March 16 for Frederick County National, with opening games slated for both leagues on April 4. Clarke County president Kim Braithwaite said a couple of teams had held practices before the shutdown of its league, which also had an April 4 opening date.
Now, those three District 3 teams are tentatively set to start practicing on June 12 and play games on June 27 after working with the State Little League and Southeast Regional offices. Based on decisions from Northam and local government, those dates could change, if they’re even cleared to play at all. Braithwaite said extending the stay-at-home order past June 10 might make the prospect of a season unrealistic.
“Until the offices above us receive official guidance from Williamsport there is no decision on how long the season will run,” said FCALL president Andrew Higgs in an email. “If we do start in June, it would be our normal spring season, just delayed three months.
“We do not have a clear picture of what Little League International’s plans are concerning all-star postseason activities. Our goal is to get as many kids on the field for as long as possible when it is safe to do so.”
It remains to be seen how these teams will look this summer. Braithwaite said the regular season would have been done by June 12 if everything had gone as scheduled this spring. She said Clarke County is likely going to have to start checking again soon to see how many children are still interested in playing this summer.
Braithwaite said some parents may opt to use the summertime to focus on vacationing. Braithwaite also added that some children might choose to focus on participating in the Clarke County Youth Football League, which she said typically starts practice at the end of July.
“Some of the parents have started to ask for refunds,” Braithwaite said. “We might have to regroup and combine some teams together or something. Because I don’t think we’re going to have near as many players play in this condensed late season.”
Braithwaite said some of Clarke County’s teams already play games against Frederick County National and Frederick County American, so venturing outside intraleague competition in the regular season would not be unusual.
Winchester Baseball had already started practicing with an eye on early April games before it was shut down by COVID-19 in March.
Brown said Winchester Baseball has not set a date yet for summer play and is choosing to see how things develop with COVID-19. Brown said it’s unlikely all-star tournament play will be an option for Babe Ruth since it usually starts in early June, so they’ll focus on the regular season.
“We hope things materialize early enough so we can at least have an abbreviated regular season if that’s all that’s left,” said Brown said. “It’s getting close to the point where it’s going to be difficult to even do that.”
If they can’t, Brown hopes Winchester Baseball can still hold a fall travel tournament schedule. Brown says normally in the spring, Winchester Baseball plays recreation ball during the week and travel ball on weekends.
Like the other local presidents, Brown said it’s too early to put specifics on the financial impact that the season delay and lost games is having on his league.
“Financially, it has the potential to do some real damage,” Brown said.
In an ideal world, Braithwaite would love to see as many people as possible on the ballfields.
“You feel bad for all the kids,” Braithwaite said. “You feel bad for the group of boys moving on to the next level who were going to play their last year in Little League. And those little kids too who were going to be in their first year playing who have gone out and bought their equipment and were all ready to go. It’s hard.”
