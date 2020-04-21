WINCHESTER — Though some manufacturers and warehouses have shifted focus during the coronavirus pandemic, work remains steady.
Local plants are doing what they can to help the community, while larger chains are boosting efforts to keep products flowing nationwide.
White House Foods in Winchester is right in the thick of things.
Recently, the food-producing company converted one of its manufacturing lines to make hand sanitizer, and the feedback has been positive.
“It was really a no-brainer for us. We knew there was a need in our community and everywhere, and our community is definitely near and dear to us,” said Aubrey Martin, project manager for the sanitizer line.
Martin said White House Foods already buys alcohol for its white distilled vinegar, so when the Centers for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency lifted the wait period for approvals on making sanitizer, the Winchester-based company went to work making its own.
On select days, announced via its Facebook page, White House Foods has been giving away the 16-ounce sanitizer refills for free from its storefront in the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue, limited to one per person. So far, the company has done at least three giveaway days.
Not only has making the hand sanitizer benefited the community, it also has brought employees together, too.
“Our team all wanted to stay late and run this and do this for the community. It’s actually been really good for our teams,” Martin said. “When you’re making food day in and day out, you kind of forget that you’re making a difference. But with this, we had cars lined up at our ‘honest shed’ at our facility, and they saw that and saw themselves making a difference.”
Martin said White House Foods plans to continue making hand sanitizer “as long as supplies last.” The company is working with retail stores to get its product on store shelves, too.
“We’re working to up our production of it. We’ve gotten so many Facebook messages and calls. It’s been wonderful but crazy at the same time to be able to offer it,” she said.
White House Foods also has made runs of apple sauce for school-aged children who are in need.
At the Amazon fulfillment center in Clear Brook, business continues to boom.
Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty said the e-commerce giant had more than 100,000 new employees working throughout the country to meet the demand for its services. Lighty said 75,000 new positions have since been added.
In Virginia, more than 3,300 new employees have already started with Amazon in recent weeks, she said. Within the additional 75,000 positions being added, an additional 2,000 new full and part-time positions are expected to be added.
“The new hires in Virginia region fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and groceries, and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge,” Lighty said. “Many were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, and people who just wanted to help out.”
Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow. U.S. residents can text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings near them.
“The roles start with minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come with the company’s industry-leading health benefits on day one, including two-times base pay for overtime and paid time off benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees,” Lighty said.
Employees at Rubbermaid on Valley Avenue in Winchester are staying busy, too.
The commercial products plant has seen an increase in production of cleaning items and food transportation products, as an example.
“We are working diligently to meet this surge in demand to the best possible extent,” Rubbermaid CEO Michael McDermott said in a letter on the company’s website. “We are grateful for your support and ask for your patience and understanding in the event of impacts to on-time and in-full shipments while we respond to these unprecedented circumstances.”
The coronavirus has resulted in the implementation of new policies and procedures to ensure that work continues.
At Winchester-headquartered American Woodmark, a kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer, “We have altered our operations and flows to meet the six-foot social distancing requirement where physically possible,” Chairman and CEO Cary Dunston said in a letter. “In the very few roles where not possible, we have constructed physical barriers to separate our employees or require the use of personal protective equipment at all times.”
“The decision to run our operations is one that I have personally taken very seriously,” Dunston said. “I can assure our communities that we would not have a single operation open if I did not personally feel that we had taken every measure necessary to create a safe working environment. Our decision to operate is based on a proper balance of providing a safe working environment while meeting the call to action by our state and federal governments to continue to serve the commercial and residential housing industry which has been identified as critical infrastructure in America.”
Rubbermaid has been staggering shifts, compartmentalizing sections of plants and increasing cleaning and sanitation of facilities, McDermott noted.
American Woodmark has suspended production at its component plants in Mexico, which manufacture “important components” used by the company’s plants in the U.S.
Dunston said the company is working to shift some plants in the U.S. but that delays in production are to be expected.
Dunston added that he would take a 50% reduction in his base salary and the company’s senior vice president would take a 25% reduction in base salary, effective April 27 through July 31, among other measures, as a means of shoring up financial security.
Officials with manufacturing plants have been adamant that supporting communities has been at the forefront now more than ever.
“We feel for the people in the community that are hurting from it with life being flipped upside down,” Martin said. “So anything we can do to bring some positivity is a part of our mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.