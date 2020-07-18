WINCHESTER — Mark and CeCe Sieffert were among the first people in the Winchester area to contract COVID-19, and the life-threatening virus changed them forever.
The married couple realized that nothing is more important than family, so Mark Sieffert stepped down as executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area on June 30 to become a full-time dad to his 3- and 5-year-old children. CeCe Sieffert will financially support the family while working from home.
“It was the easiest hard decision we every made,” Mark Sieffert said this week. “It feels good.”
The Siefferts left Winchester earlier this month to pursue a somewhat vagabond lifestyle, with plans to visit friends and family across the country for the next six months or so. Mark Sieffert said they may eventually settle down in Baltimore, but at this point, that’s just speculation.
This week, the Siefferts were staying with family in Maine. Mark Sieffert said their next stop might be Wisconsin to see an old college friend.
“Since we are probably immune, our friends are excited to have us,” Mark Sieffert said, referring to the antibodies he and his wife presumably developed after recovering from COVID-19.
The Siefferts were among a half-dozen people who got sick on March 19 while attending a surprise birthday party for Mark Sieffert at Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, 301 N. Cameron St. The couple did not require hospitalization, but had to self-quarantine at home with their kids for several weeks.
The Siefferts soon discovered they were happier together at home than working full-time office jobs and finding day care for their young children.
After the couple recovered, CeCe Sieffert decided to continue working from home, but Mark Sieffert realized he needed to report back to Literacy Volunteers headquarters. Even though he loved his job more than any position he had held before, the prospect of leaving his kids for eight or more hours a day made him sad.
“We decided to adapt to the new reality, which unfortunately meant leaving the best job I ever had,” Mark Sieffert said. “We realized we had the opportunity, the privilege, to survive on a single income. It was a smart decision for us.”
Rebecca Gibson, administrative and development coordinator for Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, said she completely understood the Siefferts’ decision because she also is a COVID-19 survivor.
“It has definitely affected our family and the way we approach things,” Gibson said on Wednesday. “Everything takes on a different note; every conversation has a different aspect than before.”
Even though Mark Sieffert resigned from Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, he remains a member of the nonprofit organization and will continue to assist with management duties until his successor is hired.
“It’s a volunteer organization, so it’s very easy to segue from a paid position to a volunteer one,” he said. “I’ll do everything I can to support it.”
Gibson said Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area’s board of directors is already interviewing candidates for executive director, and hopes to hire someone within a few weeks.
“Whoever replaces me is going to have the best job and have a whole lot of fun with it,” Mark Sieffert said.
To prepare for the transition, Gibson said she and her coworkers have spent a lot of time tidying the office.
“Yeah, I’m a little bit messy,” Mark Sieffert said with a grin.
“I have no comment,” Gibson replied.
