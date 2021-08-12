WINCHESTER — Students and staff in Frederick County Public Schools will not be required to wear face masks when the new school year starts in August.
The seven-member Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 on Tuesday night against Superintendent David Sovine’s recommendation for a universal mask requirement in all of the division’s schools.
Board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock and Chairman Jay Foreman voted against the mask mandate. Frank Wright, Michael Lake and Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington voted in favor of it.
The decision came after a tense two-hour public comment period in which 42 speakers shared their opinions on masks in schools. Most of the speakers were against requiring masks.
When the board voted down Sovine’s recommendation, more than 100 people who attended the meeting at the school division’s administration building on Amherst Street erupted into cheers and clapping.
The board then unanimously approved a motion encouraging, but not requiring, face masks in schools.
Foreman said before voting that he would likely upset people on both sides of the issue. He noted that correspondence he has received on whether masks should be required in schools has been about 50/50.
“There’s a lot of divisiveness obviously around tonight’s topic,” Foreman said. “We’ve heard you for months.”
He added that there are truths and misconceptions on both sides of the matter when it comes to masks. He said he believes masks should be optional, but he wants to see schools open for all students.
The Winchester School Board on Monday approved a universal mask mandate for its students and staff for the upcoming school year, with officials noting the mandate could be dropped if conditions change. School divisions in Shenandoah and Warren counties have approved similar mandates. The Clarke County School Board is scheduled to make its decision on Aug. 23.
Frederick County’s decision comes shift guidance from Virginia officials. But last week Gov. Ralph Northam highlighted a law passed by the General Assembly earlier in the year mandating in-person instruction that also requires school districts to follow mitigation strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable.”
CDC guidelines now recommend indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
The governor suggested school districts could face legal action if they did not comply.
“Under Virginia law, schools are required to follow CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable, which include universal masking in schools,” Foreman told the crowd. “Otherwise we are open to litigation and insurance is not likely to cover the School Board in such a suit. The money to cover these lawsuits could ultimately come from taxpayer dollars.”
A member of the audience said they were willing to take that risk.
Frederick County joins school divisions in Hanover, Culpeper and Fauquier counties that aren’t requiring masks.
But most divisions are implementing a universal mask mandate. The Winchester School Board voted 6-0 to approve its mandate during a fairly quiet meeeting.
During Tuesday’s Frederick County School Board meeting, those against the mask mandate interrupted Sovine, School Board members and the few citizens who spoke in favor of a mask mandate. Foreman reminded the audience several times to be respectful and at one point told the room it would be cleared out if the audience did not comply.
Many of the protestors wore red and held signs that said “defund the school board,” “school choice,” “let them breathe,” “our kids, our choice” and “free the smiles, stop masking the children.” They did not wear face coverings in the crowded board room.
Comstock and Hester admitted they didn’t know how they were going to vote. Hester said he personally believed in face mask mandates, but as the at-large board member, he must support his constituency as a whole.
At one point, Comstock asked if the crowd could hear his voice, to which several people replied “take off your mask.” Comstock laughed and said he appreciated the audience showing up. People interrupted, telling him to “do the right thing.” When Comstock asked the audience to allow him to speak, he took off his mask and the audience cheered.
“No matter your beliefs or my beliefs, I want you to know the priority of this entire board and our administration is keeping all our students safe,” he said.
Washington said she doesn’t believe that masks fully prevent COVID-19, but she does believe they do limit the spread of the virus.
“Recommendations are made for the greater concern,” Washington said. “While I do not like the recommendation, I’m not going to say that I know better than the CDC in regards to this new update.”
The school division is offering nearly 100% of its estimated 14,000 students in-person learning when the school year starts Aug. 23. Unlike last year, when students had a choice between hybrid in-person learning or online learning, only limited online learning will be offered this year.
Sovine noted that children under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those who can get vaccinated in Frederick County, Sovine said 25.3% of people between the ages of 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated, 37.6% of those ages 16-17 are fully vaccinated and 53.2% of those 18 and older and fully vaccinated.
He added that requiring face coverings would likely reduce the number of student quarantines based on CDC and the Virginia Department of Health’s definition of “close contact.” The division planned to revisit requiring a face mask as conditions changed.
“I recognize this is a difficult decision and as the superintendent my focus is making sure that we have an opportunity for our students to come to school five days a week with reasonable certainty that we can keep them in school,” Sovine said.
Several candidates for both the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and School Board spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Eric Reifinger, David Stegmaier and Miles Adkins are running for the School Board’s Shawnee in the Nov. 2 election. Reifinger said he supports the mask mandate, while Adkins and Stegmaier said they do not.
“It’s not just to protect myself, it’s about protecting all the other individuals that you interact with on a daily basis,” Reifinger said. “It is up to all of us as a community to put into place decisions that will help protect our students, our educators and our community as a whole.”
Stegmaier said the mask mandate decision is premature and should be optional for now.
Adkins said the board respect the rights of parents who don’t want their children to wear masks, asking how it would be enforced.
“If one of the students doesn’t wear a mask are you going to suddenly deny them the right to an education?” he asked. “Whoever does vote to mandate the masks, I’m going to be there to actively campaign against you.”
Rising Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School fourth-grader Yardley Lockridge, 10, said she thinks masks should be optional because it’s hard to focus and concentrate while wearing one.
Debra Miles, of the Back Creek District, said she has worked as a nurse since 1996 and that she supports a mask mandate. She cited the need to follow public health standards as outlined by the CDC.
Lincoln Keefer said during the public comments that vaccines and face masks should remain a choice.
On Wednesday, the CDC ranked Winchester and Frederick, Warren and Shenandoah counties as locales with high COVID transmission rates, while Clarke County’s rate was listed as substantial. The means the CDC is recommending that everyone in the Northern Shenandoah Valley wear masks indoors, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
“For those with a different opinion, I still love you,” he said. “But your rights end where mine begins.”
I guess the is no correlation between the removal of mask mandates in public places the past several months and the new explosion of cases around the country. Also Florida and Texas now account for 33% of all new cases but only around 15% of the total US population. They must be doing something right in those states if the goal is to keep Covid-19 a perpetual problem for out country.
Let us pretend for a brief moment that the science was truly 50/50 on this, and we honestly didn’t know if vaccines and masks worked (BTW, they do, and I’m not going to watch an interview by vaccinated hypocrite Tucker freaking Carlson as any sort of authority on the matter). The SMART thing to do would be to assess the cost of being wrong. Let us weigh the “trauma” caused by having to mask vs the trauma caused by hospitalization, death and long haul COVID…
And don’t quote me percentages.. Even 5% of infected having symptoms and 1% of infected hospitalized and .01% of infected dying would mean students WILL die. Really people? That is worth it to you?
Thank you to those that came out and encouraged our county school board to let our children have a somewhat normal school experience.
"our"? you don't even live here.
This was the right decision - allow PARENTS to decide. If a parent wants their child to wear a mask, fine. If not, fine. This is America.
Masks do work - at protecting others from you. If you’re not willing to wear a mask to protect others, then just admit that you’re too selfish to bother yourself with protecting others. But stop making up lies about the efficacy of masks. https://youtu.be/DNeYfUTA11s
I dont think I have time to bother with anything Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson has to say but mark my words he is fully vaccinated just like all his Fox News friends as they require vaccine passports to even get in the building.
https://www.businessinsider.com/fox-news-covid-protocols-vaccination-passport-memo-tucker-carlson-2021-7
Amazing they didn't report on the people from Loudoun County, trucked in here to protest public schools.
One sided, incomplete reporting is only a problem for you... when? It's almost like you can't handle it when double standards aren't constantly in play... [rolleyes]
Speaking of double standards, do you have any children in the county system? Are you employed by FCPS? If that's a "No" to both, then what are you doing there? Weird...
Were you there?
I am going to do a Nuri. Show me the evidence of this? Do you have proof? If so, show it.
Can I share with you the email that was sent out? What's your email?
